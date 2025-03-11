Soludo is winning war against insecurity in Anambra — Commissioner

Dr Law Mefor, Commissioner for Information in Anambra says Gov. Chukwuma Soludo is winning the war against insecurity with the recently enacted Homeland Security Law.

Mefor, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday said the rate of kidnapping and compliance with sit-at-home order by non-state actors had significantly reduced.

He said the activities of Agunechemba security outfit and the clampdown on suspected fake native doctors had resulted in a safer, more secure and peaceful Anambra.

The commissioner commended traditional medicine practitioners in the state for their cooperation with the state government and readiness to rid themselves of the bad eggs among them.

“We met with no fewer than 500 native doctors and traditional African religionists to discuss their role in the security of Anambra and they supported the cleansing Gov. Soludo is carrying out in the system.

“There is a correlation between these fake native doctors who engage in sorcery and insecurity. Anambra has witnessed a significant reduction in crime and insecurity.

“Sit-at-home is waning because enforcement by non-state actors has been whittled,” he said.

Mefor said the arrested alleged fake native doctors were still in detention and the exhibit recovered from them undergoing forensic investigation.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after criminal evidence against them must have been established, adding that they had led many youths astray with their frivolous claims and served as enablers for the crime.

The Commissioner said the Soludo administration was not waging war with any section or religious practice in the state or a battle for the soul of the society

