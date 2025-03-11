Rising Rap Star Vallyboybundles talks music journey , inspirations

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Odigbo Chinecherem Valentine, known as Vallyboybundles, is making waves in the rap/trap scene. Originally from Anambra but raised in Lagos, his music journey began at Command Secondary School, Ipaja, and later took shape at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), where he refined his unique sound.

In a recent chat, he shared that his passion for music and encouragement from those around him pushed him to pursue a career in the industry. When creating music, solitude and early morning quietness play a vital role in his writing process.

Despite the challenges of trust in the industry, Vallyboybundles has collaborated with many artists and describes the experience as “amazing” and something he would love to do again. He credits artists like Erigga, Phyno, Olamide, Psycho YP, and Alpha Ogini as major influences in his career.

Speaking on his best project so far, he highlights “Black Skin Miles”, calling it an amazing work that anyone can relate to. With more heat on the way, he promises to “rescore life lyrically.”

Follow him on social media:

Instagram: @iambundles_

Twitter/X: @vallyboybundles

TikTok: @_bundlez