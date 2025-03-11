27.6 C
Lagos
March 11, 2025
Trending now

Rising Rap Star Vallyboybundles talks music journey , inspirations

President’s meeting with leaders of PANDEF, held at Presidential Villa Abuja

Reps Committee on Public Petitions ordered arrest of Mr Olusala Adesola over…

Osun Govt, Oyetola’s aide bicker over money laundering allegations

Benue: Group condemns renewed killings in Sankera axis, seeks arrest, prosecution of…

Reps C’ttee threatens to arrest FCTA Executive Secretary over alleged breach of…

Foundation warns on dangers of excessive physical exercise to mental health

Wife of Abia Gov. rescues young woman from Drug-Induced mental crisis

Senate orders INEC to conduct by-elections for Anambra, Edo vacant seats

Osun LG: APC Chieftain calls on NJC to investigate Osun judge over…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Entertainment

Rising Rap Star Vallyboybundles talks music journey , inspirations

by Peter Anayo038

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Odigbo Chinecherem Valentine, known as Vallyboybundles, is making waves in the rap/trap scene. Originally from Anambra but raised in Lagos, his music journey began at Command Secondary School, Ipaja, and later took shape at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), where he refined his unique sound.

 

In a recent chat, he shared that his passion for music and encouragement from those around him pushed him to pursue a career in the industry. When creating music, solitude and early morning quietness play a vital role in his writing process.

 

Despite the challenges of trust in the industry, Vallyboybundles has collaborated with many artists and describes the experience as “amazing” and something he would love to do again. He credits artists like Erigga, Phyno, Olamide, Psycho YP, and Alpha Ogini as major influences in his career.

Speaking on his best project so far, he highlights “Black Skin Miles”, calling it an amazing work that anyone can relate to. With more heat on the way, he promises to “rescore life lyrically.”

Follow him on social media:

Instagram: @iambundles_

Twitter/X: @vallyboybundles

TikTok: @_bundlez

Related posts

MEET BISHOP DR KINGSLEY INNOCENT (TALKNADO) RATED AMONG THE TOP LISTED PROPHET IN THE WORLD.

GODGIFT

Schneider Electric Explores the Milestones and Challenges of Digital Transformation

Editor

Pinqmilz: Rising Star from Opobo Kingdom ready to inspire with ‘Hard Times Don’t Last’

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO