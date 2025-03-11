Reps C’ttee threatens to arrest FCTA Executive Secretary over alleged breach of building code

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has threatened to order the arrest of the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr. Olusade Adesola for refusing to explain his role in alleged contravention of the building code of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Committee chaired by Hon. Irom Michael Etaba, during proceedings on Tuesday explained that the arrest warrant on Adesola would become necessary if he fails to appear before the committee on thursday this week to state his own side of the story on the committal of the alleged infraction.

The Committee’s position followed the adoption of the petition on the issue regarding plot AO9399 cadastral zone filed by the chairman of the House Committee on Customs, Elder Leke Abejide.

Etaba who stressed the resolve of the committee to dispense with the matter as soon as possible wondered why Adesola chose to stay away from the hearing in spite of the fact that he is based in Abuja.

Counsel to Abejide, Mr. Samuel Ajayi in a chat with reporters at the end of proceedings of the committee added that he filed a similar petition to the offices of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike,

the Director Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima to also wade into the matter.

“The petition we have before the House is in respect to a special appeal for the Chairman’s swift intervention on the development of a property at AO9399 cadastral zone contravening the building code of the FCT.

“We have a complaint with respect to a building going on there which trespassed into the rights of my client. We are urging the appropriate authority to take appropriate steps to address the issue.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2