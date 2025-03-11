Reps Committee on Public Petitions ordered arrest of Mr Olusala Adesola over alleged breach of building code held in Abuja

L-R…Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Customs and member of the committee Hon Leke Abijide, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, Hon Michael Etaba and Clerk of the committee when the committee on Public Petitions ordered the arrest of former permanent secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA Mr. Olusala Adesola over alleged breach of building code held at National Assembly in Abuja.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2