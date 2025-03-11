President’s meeting with leaders of PANDEF, held at Presidential Villa Abuja

L-R… President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Co-Chairman, Board of Trustees, PANDEF, Obong (Arch), Victor Attah; Chairman Board of Trustees (PANDEF), King Alfred Diete-Spiff and National Chairman, PANDEF, Amb. Godknows Igali, during the President’s meeting with the Leaders of the PAN Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), at the Presidential Villa Abuja today (11th. MARCH 2025).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu( L ) received a plaque from the National Chairman, PANDEF, Amb. Godknows Igali, during the President’s meeting with the Leaders of the PAN Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), at the Presidential Villa Abuja today (11th. MARCH 2025).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Chairman of Board of Trustees (PANDEF), King Alfred Diete-Spiff; Co-Chairman, Board of Trustees, PANDEF, Obong (Arch), Victor Attah and National Chairman, PANDEF, Amb. Godknows Igali (middle) and others in a group photograph, during the President’s meeting with the Leaders of the PAN Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), at the Presidential Villa Abuja today (11th. MARCH 2025).

