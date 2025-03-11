33.1 C
OAU Ramadan Lecture: Zulum calls for piety , patriotism among Nigerians

by Peter Anayo088

… Donates #50 million to  Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim community

 

The Muslim faithfuls in Nigeria have been enjoined to invoke the virtues of piety, charity and moderation contained the verses of the Holy Quran and Prophetic tradition. The virtues of Ramadan are a useful tool for building a resilient, patriotic and charitable citizenry in Nigeria.

 

The Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum made these observations during the Annual Ramadan Lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo University held at the University campus in Ile-Ife on Sunday 9 March 2025.

 

Gov Zulum who served as the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion called on Muslim faithfuls to be prayerful, patriotic and patient during the holy month. He also called on Muslims to embrace religious tolerance, engage in philanthropic activities, and be good ambassadors of Islam, and shinning examples to sister faith communities.

 

…Navigating Economic Difficulties in Nigeria

 

While delivering a lecture titled “Navigating economic difficulties in Nigeria through reliance on Allah”, the Guest Lecturer at the occasion, Prof Badmus Olanrewaju Yusuf, called on Muslims to observe the teachings of Allah regarding reliance of divine providence, economy of resources, resource redistribution through Zakat and Sadaqat (obligatory and emphatic charity) and mercy for the poor in our society. Prof Yusuf enjoined Muslims  not to indulge in wasteful activities, or immorality during the holy month of Ramadan.

 

…. Zulum Donates #50 million to support Ramadan Activities at OAU

 

On behalf of the people and government of Borno State, Gov Zulum donated the sum of #50 million as a token of love, fraternity and communal togetherness, to support charitable activities of the OAU Muslim Community.

 

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof Yusuf Olaolu Ali SAN thanked Gov Zulum most profoundly for his generosity and kindness to all communities in Nigeria. Prof Ali rested on Gov Zulum’s exceptional generosity to enjoin Nigerian Muslim leaders to support faith communities and their charitable activities with a view to building godly citizens, philanthropy and civic culture.

 

Gov Zulum was accompanied to the event by Hon Abba Kyari Abba Kolo, member representing Jere Constituency at the Borno State House of Assembly; Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallambe, Deputy Chief of Staff; Prof Usman Tar, Commissioner for Information and Internal Security; Dr Hassan Zanna Boguma Senior Advicer to His Excellency on Culture and Regional Integration; and Prof Bobboi Umar.

 

 

