March 11, 2025
Energy

NNPCL clarifies naira crude contract with Dangote Refinery, says negotiations still ongoing

by Peter Anayo0119

Clarification on the Naira Crude Contract Between NNPC Limited and Dangote Refinery NNPC Limited has noted recent reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged unilateral termination of

the crude oil sales agreement in Naira between NNPC and Dangote Refinery. To clarify, the contract for the sale of crude oil in Naira was structured as a six-month agreement, subject to availability, and expires at the end of March 2025.

Discussions are currently ongoing towards emplacing a new contract.

Under this arrangement, NNPC has made over 48 million barrels of crudeoil available to Dangote Refnery since october 2024. In aggregate, NNPC has made over 84 million barrels of crude oil       available to the Refnery since its commencement of operations in 2023.

NNPC Limited remains committed to supplying crude oil for local refining based on mutually agreed terms and conditions.

 

