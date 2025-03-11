NCDMB commends Heritage Energy, pledges support for OML 30 project

The leadership of Heritage Energy & Oil Services Limited and its joint venture partners recently visited the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, and received assurances of support for their operations on oil mining lease (OML) 30.

The meeting held at NCDMB’s Lagos liaison office, and the oil company visited with their JV Partners, Shoreline Natural Resources, and NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL). Heritage is the operator of OML 30 on behalf of Shoreline/NEPCL JV, and the discussions focused on the short, medium, and long term plans around their asset.

The group thanked NCDMB for supporting their operations and solicited for accelerated approval of documents relevant to their tenders for drilling and other projects. The documents include: Technical Invitations to Tender, Technical and Commercial Evaluation Template, Nigeria Content Compliance Certificates, Letter for approval of Human Capacity Development Trainings and other support to enable the company comply fully with the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

The group’s plan is to grow production from the current 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2030. This growth projection would require substantial investment, including drilling several new wells, the officials said.

The officials confirmed that their consortium has kicked off a four-rig campaign to boost production, focusing on underdeveloped fields, gas development, which would support Nigeria’s gas master plan, and exploration. The company officials added that

“we anticipate a significant production increase in oil production over the next five years from these initiatives. It’s not just about increasing output; it’s about local economic development, job creation, and sustainable resource utilization. We are also investing in produced water disposal to enhance operational efficiency and optimize production. Our strategic investment also includes flare gas gathering/gas development and monetization, unlocking a new value stream for the Asset. Additionally, we are revamping and investing in the Trans Forcados Pipeline (“TFP”) to support the expected increased production from OML 30 and other assets that leverage the TFP for crude evacuation.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary commended Heritage and the entire OML 30 team for the strides they have achieved with their operations. He assured that NCDMB would support their investment plans, which would lead to increased oil and gas production, job creation, and economic enhancement in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for the country.

The NCDMB helmsman highlighted several initiatives the agency was championing, as well as its partnership with international and indigenous oil producing companies to accelerate oil and gas projects and crude oil production, in line with Mr. President’s charge to the oil industry.

Senior officials of the NCDMB team at the meeting included the Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Isaac Yalah, Director Project Certification & Authorisation, Engr. Abayomi Bamidele, General Manager Corporate Communication and Zonal Coordination, Mr. Esueme Dan Kikile, Esq and General Manager, Strategy and Transformation Projects, Ms. Amanda Yekorogha.

OML 30 lies onshore within the Niger Delta, in one of the most proliﬁc oil and gas provinces in the world. The licence covers 1,097 square kilometres and includes eight producing ﬁelds such as Olomoro, Oleh, Uweh, Uzere, Ewvreni, Eremu, Oroni, Kokori and several other partially appraised fields with oil and gas contained in numerous stacked reservoirs.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2