IWD: Lady Ada Chukwudozie, meet Anambra woman of the Year

The first Igbo Woman Chairman of a Commercial bank in Nigeria

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Lady Ada Chukwudozie, NPOM, MNSE, FCSN, FIOD, An alumna of the prestigious Lagos Business School, Lady Ada Chukwudozie is a seasoned business leader and a versatile corporate executive with over three decades of experience. Her expertise spans across multiple sectors, including food & beverage, agribusiness, manufacturing, and oil & gas, with a proven track record in trading, manufacturing, service delivery, strategy, and business transformation.

As the Group Executive Director of the Dozzy Group of Companies, Lady Ada is responsible for driving the business’s capacity-building initiatives, ensuring that the various business units within the group realize their full potential. She is also at the forefront of coordinating efforts to optimize the group’s financial and operational assets.

Before assuming her current role in 2005, Lady Ada held key positions, including Plant Supervisor at De-Endy Industrial Company Limited in Tapei, Taiwan, and later Deputy General Manager at Specialty Oil Nigeria Limited. In 2001, she became the General Manager of Dozzy Oil & Gas Limited.

An advocate for the growth of SMEs, Lady Ada has been deeply involved in public policy formulation at both the federal and state levels. She served on the board of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, in 2018/2019 and was a member of the Enugu State Government Transition Committee on the National Minimum Wage, established by His Excellency President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in 2024.

Her contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including the National Productivity Order of Merit Award by His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari; the Industrialist of the Year Award (2002) by Sun Newspaper; the 2023 Vanguard Newspaper Personality of the Year Award; and the 2023 Champion Newspaper Most Outstanding Business Icon of the Year Award.

Lady Ada currently serves as the Chairman of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) for Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi States, overseeing over 150 active companies. She is also an Executive Committee member of the national body of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

An avid reader and academic, Lady Ada holds an HND in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu; a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; a Diploma in Law from Lagos State University, Ojo; and a Diploma in Mandarin from the Chinese Cultural University, Tapei. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors Nigeria and the Chemical Society of Nigeria.

In addition, she has completed various certificate courses in leadership and strategy, including • Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, University of Pittsburgh, PA, USA (Strategic Leadership Training on Corporate Governance) – May 4th – May 10th, 2008 • IOD Company Direction Course, Institute of Directors, 116 Pall Mall Street, London – October 6th – October 8th, 2014

Columbia Business School, Manhattanville, New York, USA – October 12th – October 18th, 2024.

Currently, Lady Ada serves as the Board Chairman of Keystone Bank Limited, a position she has held since August 8th to Date.

