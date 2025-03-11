I ‘ll continue to give priority to welfare of NDLEA officers, Marwa assures

… Commissions state-of-the- art fitness centre in Abuja

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, says he will continue to give priority to the welfare of officers and men of his agency.

Marwa said the priority is to ensure the personnel remained physically and mentally fit to carry out their responsibilities of fighting the menace of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

He gave the assurance on Monday at a media briefing/inauguration of a state-of-the-art fitness centre constructed at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The NDLEA boss said his decision to build the gym for the personnel reinforced his commitment to the health, strength and overall well-being of officers and men of NDLEA, which he said, was in-line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Marwa highlighted the significance of the facility in ensuring that officers remained physically and mentally fit to tackle the enormous responsibilities of combating the menace of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

According to him, the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking is not just a battle of intelligence and strategy; it is also one that demands physical endurance, agility and resilience.

“The nature of our workplaces has extraordinary demands on our bodies and minds.

“From long hours of surveillance and enforcement operations to high-risk engagements, we must always be in top form to protect our society from dangers of illicit drugs,” he said.

Marwa said that regular exercise should not be seen as a luxury but a necessity, adding that a fit officer is a more effective one who could withstand stress, react swiftly in the field and make sound decisions under pressure.

“Beyond operational readiness, fitness also promotes overall health, reducing the risk of lifestyle related diseases and enhancing mental sharpness.

“This fitness centre is more than just a gym; it is an investment in our most valuable asset for our people.

“This is why we hope to replicate similar facilities across zonal and state commands as funds become available.

“Therefore, I urge every personnel of the agency within Abuja to take full advantage of this facility.

“Let it not be a mere structure but a place of daily transformation, where we strengthen not only our muscles but also our resolve to serve with excellence,” Marwa said.

The NDLEA boss urged the personnel to see the inauguration as a reminder that their work required the best, physically, mentally and professionally.

“Together, let us continue to build a strong, resilient agency, ever ready to fulfill its mandate,” he said.(NAN)

