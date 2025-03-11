House of Reps secures commitment of 7 oil firms to settle $37.4m owed FG before August

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Consequent upon the ongoing investigative hearing by the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives, seven major operators in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry have undertaken to remit a total of $37,435,094.52 (approximately ₦58 billion) to the Federation Account before August 2025.

This commitment follows the Committee’s scrutiny of financial records from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), which flagged significant lapses in royalty payments and reconciliation processes across the sector.

The pledged repayment forms part of a ₦9 trillion outstanding liability queried by the Auditor General for the Federation in his 2021 report submitted to the National Assembly. The debts, some of which have accrued over a period of four years, highlight longstanding revenue leakages in the oil and gas sector.

Beyond these seven companies, the Committee’s investigation has uncovered $1.7 billion (₦2.5 trillion) owed by 45 oil and gas companies in unpaid royalty payments as of December 31, 2024.

Following findings by the Committee,the following seven companies have acknowledged their outstanding debts and agreed to settle them before August 2025:

Belema Oil

Panocean Oil Nigeria Ltd

Newcross Exploration & Production Ltd

Dubri Oil Company Ltd

Chorus Energy

Amni International

Network Exploration

Moreover, nine companies, with a combined outstanding balance of $429.2 million, have contested the figures and requested a reconciliation process with NUPRC to verify their actual liabilities. These companies include:

Aradel/Niger Delta

Chevron

STAR DEEP

Shore Line

Seplat Producing Unlimited

Esso Erha

Esso Usan

Eroton Exploration

Seplat Energy

The Committee has directed that the reconciliation process be concluded within two weeks, after which companies must settle their confirmed debts without further delay.

Funding also reveal that a total of 28 companies, collectively owing $1,230,708,293.14, have failed to honor invitations by the Committee or respond to public notices. These companies include:

Addax Petroleum Exploration Nigeria Ltd

AITEO Groupw

All Grace Energy

Amalgamated Oil Company Nigeria Limited

Total E&P Nigeria (OML 100, 102, 52 & 99)

Bilton Energy Limited

Enageed Resources Limited

Waltersmith Petroman Limited

Conoil Plc

Continental Oil & Gas Company Ltd

Energia Limited

First E&P Ltd

Frontier Oil Limited

General Hydrocarbons Limited

Green Energy International Ltd

Nigeria Agip Exploration Ltd (NAE)

Neconde Energy Limited

Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) – OML 60, 61 & 63

Lekoil Oil and Gas Investments Limited

Midwestern Oil and Gas Limited

Millennium Oil and Gas Company Limited

Oando Oil Ltd (OML 60, 61 & 62)

Heirs Holding

Pillar Oil Limited

Platform Petroleum Limited

Universal Energy Limited / Sinpec

Sahara Field Production Limited

Oriental Energy Resources Limited

The Committee has given the affected companies a further grace period of one week to submit all relevant documentation regarding their statutory obligations and appear before the Committee. Failure to comply within this timeframe will result in firm legislative and regulatory sanctions to enforce accountability and ensure compliance.

Only two companies were found to have fully met their royalty obligations:

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production

The House Committee on Public Accounts remains steadfast in ensuring that all oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria adhere to statutory payment obligations in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). The Committee will continue to intensify oversight to recover outstanding revenues and plug revenue leakages in the industry.

The House of Representatives reiterates that companies benefiting from Nigeria’s natural resources must comply with financial obligations to support national development.

House Spokesman Hon.Akin Rotimi Jnr in a statement on this issue said that necessary legislative measures will be taken to enforce compliance and safeguard public revenue.

