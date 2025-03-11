Foundation warns on dangers of excessive physical exercise to mental health

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

The Cope and Live with Mental Health Awareness Foundation has warned Nigerians on the dangers of excessive physical exercise to mental health and physical well-being.

Excessive exercise (vigorous exercise or over-exercising) occurs when physical activity exceeds the body’s capacity to cope with it.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Rev. Chidiebube Nwachukwu, told newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday that undertaking intense workouts (over-exercising) without input from qualified sports/physical coaches or health experts could be counterproductive and hazardous.

According to him, such practices may elevate heart rate, accelerate breathing and push the body beyond its limits, potentially leading to adverse effects.

The foundation boss noted that the imbalance, created by excessive exercise, could lead to cellular damage, affecting muscles, and tissues and negatively affecting mental health (leading to depression and psychological sense of failure).

Nwachukwu, a certified emotional intelligence life coach, said: “The increased oxygen demand during intense physical activities accelerates free radical production, potentially overwhelming the body’s capacity to neutralise them.

“Vigorous exercise can induce oxidative stress, a state in which the body produces an excess of free radicals—unstable molecules capable of damaging cells and tissues.

“This phenomenon is amplified during intense exertion due to heightened free radical production.

“Oxidative stress resulting from over-exercising can negatively impact mental health and general well-being, contributing to impaired cognitive function, mood swings, irritability, exhaustion (burnout), and depression.”

The executive director noted that while exercise is widely recognised as beneficial for mental and physical health, studies emphasise that “moderation is key to preventing oxidative stress.”

“Excessive physical activity may also damage bio-molecules, proteins and lipids, leading to muscle weakness and fatigue,” he added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2