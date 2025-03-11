Customs, DSS to boost joint security efforts against smugglers, others

The Nigeria Customs Service and the Department of State Services have announced plans to enhance their joint security efforts to combat cross-border crimes, particularly targeting smugglers and other criminal activities.

This decision follows a meeting on March 6, 2025, between the Controller of the Oyo/Osun Area Command, Joseph Adelaja, and the DSS State Director, Mr. Rasheed Adelakun, at the DSS state headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the NCS and shared on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

Adelaja emphasised the importance of strengthening intelligence sharing and inter-agency collaboration, noting the increasingly sophisticated tactics employed by smuggling networks.

“Smugglers are evolving in their operations, and to effectively tackle them, we must also advance our strategies. Intelligence sharing and coordinated operations are critical to our success,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the Oyo/Osun Area Command’s dedication to working closely with the DSS through joint operations, capacity-building programs, and real-time information exchange to tackle security threats effectively.

Adelakun lauded the proactive approach taken by the Customs leadership, pledging the agency’s commitment to deepening collaboration.

“The DSS remains committed to working with the Nigeria Customs Service to protect our borders and safeguard the nation’s economy. Our agencies must stand united against trans-border crimes,” Adelakun said.

The two agencies aim to bolster their partnership through increased intelligence sharing, coordinated enforcement actions, and continuous personnel training to facilitate swift responses to emerging security challenges.

