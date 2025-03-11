26.9 C
Lagos
March 11, 2025
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 11, 2025

Presidency to Catholic Bishops: Nigeria moving in the right direction under Tinubu

NNPCL clarifies naira crude contract with Dangote Refinery, says negotiations still ongoing

Customs, DSS to boost joint security efforts against smugglers, others

NCDMB commends Heritage Energy, pledges support for OML 30 project

Soludo is winning war against insecurity in Anambra — Commissioner

Kanu’s family calls for sanctions against FHC Chief Judge, Tsoho, Binta over…

House of Reps secures commitment of 7 oil firms to settle $37.4m…

Finally, court orders Akpabio, others to file defense in Sen Natasha’s suit

I ‘ll continue to give priority to welfare of NDLEA officers, Marwa…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Customs, DSS to boost joint security efforts against smugglers, others

by Peter Anayo0122

The Nigeria Customs Service and the Department of State Services have announced plans to enhance their joint security efforts to combat cross-border crimes, particularly targeting smugglers and other criminal activities.

 

This decision follows a meeting on March 6, 2025, between the Controller of the Oyo/Osun Area Command, Joseph Adelaja, and the DSS State Director, Mr. Rasheed Adelakun, at the DSS state headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

 

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the NCS and shared on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

 

Adelaja emphasised the importance of strengthening intelligence sharing and inter-agency collaboration, noting the increasingly sophisticated tactics employed by smuggling networks.

 

“Smugglers are evolving in their operations, and to effectively tackle them, we must also advance our strategies. Intelligence sharing and coordinated operations are critical to our success,” he stated.

 

He reaffirmed the Oyo/Osun Area Command’s dedication to working closely with the DSS through joint operations, capacity-building programs, and real-time information exchange to tackle security threats effectively.

 

Adelakun lauded the proactive approach taken by the Customs leadership, pledging the agency’s commitment to deepening collaboration.

 

“The DSS remains committed to working with the Nigeria Customs Service to protect our borders and safeguard the nation’s economy. Our agencies must stand united against trans-border crimes,” Adelakun said.

 

The two agencies aim to bolster their partnership through increased intelligence sharing, coordinated enforcement actions, and continuous personnel training to facilitate swift responses to emerging security challenges.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Why we met with only Lagos Gov on tax reform bills- Oyedele

Peter Anayo

Wike commends AMAC Chairman, unveils plans for Dei-dei market road reconstruction

Peter Anayo

12 lives lost in multiple auto crash in Kwara

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO