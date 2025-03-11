Continental Hotel Group Celebrates International Women’s Day with a Call to Action

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Continental Hotel Group, a five-star hospitality giant, hosted a special reception to honor women and promote gender equity and inclusiveness. The event was a testament to the company’s dedication to fostering a culture of inclusivity and empowerment.

According to Karl Hala, Group General Manager of Continental Hotel Group, the event was organized to celebrate women’s achievements and accelerate action toward gender equity. “Each of you in this room is a force to be reckoned with,” Hala said, addressing the women present. “You shape policies, drive economies, lead industries, and inspire generations—all while carrying yourselves with grace, resilience, and an undeniable touch of brilliance.”

Hala emphasized the importance of taking decisive action toward gender equity, urging women to continue pushing boundaries and creating change. “When women take the wheel, things move forward. You don’t wait for change; you make it happen,” he remarked.

The Group General Manager encouraged women to keep striving for excellence and accelerating progress toward a more inclusive and equitable society. He also called for collective support to uplift women and girls, ensuring they have access to opportunities, resources, and platforms to thrive. “Because when one woman moves forward, we all do,” he added.

Hala assured that Continental Hotel Group will continue to create an inclusive workplace for women. “We have women in key leadership positions, including on our board of directors,” he noted. “Our policies actively support women’s career growth, including initiatives such as a nursery for working mothers.”

The company’s commitment to supporting women extends far beyond International Women’s Day, according to Hala. “We believe women play a crucial role in shaping the future of the hospitality industry, and we remain dedicated to providing them with the opportunities and support they need to succeed,” he affirmed.

Violet Olalekan-Alabi, a financial wellness advocate, commended Continental Hotel Group for its leadership in championing gender equity. “It’s truly inspiring to see a hospitality giant like Continental Hotel Group taking deliberate steps to empower women and foster inclusivity,” she said.

The event drew an impressive lineup of guests, including government officials, business leaders, and prominent figures from both the public and private sectors. Several attendees praised Continental Hotel Group for its dedication to creating a more inclusive industry and society.

As Continental Hotel Group continues to champion gender equity and inclusiveness, it sets a shining example for other businesses to follow. By empowering women and providing them with opportunities and support, the company is helping to create a more inclusive and equitable society for all.