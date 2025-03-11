Black Monday in Ondo as suspected herdsmen storm communities again, kill 20 farmers

.As Army hands over 75 rescued civilians to Borno govt

DAMISI OJO, Akure

There is palpable tension in Ondo State, as suspected armed herdsmen have reportedly attacked four communities in Akure North local government area.

Sources said no fewer than 20 farmers were killed in the attack in four communities including Aba Pastor, Aba Sunday, Ademekun camp, and Aba Alajido camps, all located within Ala Elefosan.

Eyewitness said the herdsmen launched a midnight attack, shooting sporadically and went on massive destruction.

It was learnt that the herdsmen have been attacking different communities and killing farmers unchallenged by security agents.

In the last 48 hours, 14 dead bodies have been recovered, and the search for missing residents continues.

The Regent of Ademekun Village, Princess Adelowo Adekemisola, expressed disgust over the killings, stressing that her community has been battling with the herdsmen problem without any security intervention.

She revealed that the herdsmen came through the Edo-Ondo boundary to attack them.

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the incident, through its spokesperson, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami.

She stressed that the police and security agencies are working hard to track down the perpetrators and protect other communities around Akure north council area.

…Army hands over 75 rescued civilians to Borno Govt

The Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), has handed over 75 rescued civilians to the Borno Government.

The handover ceremony, held on Monday, was attended by representatives of the Borno government, military officials, and humanitarian stakeholders.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, was represented by the Director of Social Welfare, Asher Shettima.

Speaking at the event, Maj.-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, the Theatre Commander of OPHK, said the gesture was as part of ongoing efforts to stabilise the region and reintegrate victims of insurgency.

Shuaibu reaffirmed the operation’s commitment to restoring normalcy in the North East by eliminating insurgent threats, protecting civilians, and enabling governance structures.

The OPHK commander was represented by Deputy Theatre commander, Brig.-Gen. Anthony Akpodu.

Shuaibu highlighted that the latest rescue was achieved through clearance operations conducted by troops of the 21 Special Armoured Brigade and the 199 Special Forces Battalion under Operation Desert Sanity IV in Sambisa Forest.

“Key terrorist enclaves in Ukuba, Njimia, Sabil Huda, Garin Falluja, and Gobara were cleared, leading to the liberation of seven adult males, 34 women, and 34 children,” he said.

He further explained that the operation significantly weakened enemy capabilities.

“We neutralised insurgents, destroyed command and logistics bases, dismantled makeshift shelters, and eliminated weapon caches and IED-making materials—thereby disrupting their life-sustaining structures.

“Beyond security operations, OPHK continues to engage in humanitarian interventions.

“During the recent rescue, troops provided immediate medical care, child vaccinations, first aid, food, clothing, psychological support, and temporary shelter for the rescued civilians.

“And this was carried out in line with the World Health Organisation ’s Reaching Inaccessible Children (RIC) Initiative,” he said.

The commander commended the Borno government and the ministry of women affairs and social development for their role in rehabilitating and reintegrating rescued civilians.

He also praised Gov. Babagana Umara Zulum for his leadership in supporting displaced persons and fostering peace efforts.

Speaking at the event, Director of Social Welfare Asher Shettima stated that the rescued individuals would be taken to a government facility, where they would undergo rehabilitation for three months..(NAN)

