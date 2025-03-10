Soludo Celebrates Women on International Women’s Day

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has joined the global community in celebrating the remarkable achievements and resilience of women across Anambra State and Nigeria on this auspicious occasion of International Women’s Day 2025.

In his goodwill message, Governor Soludo expressed delight that this year’s theme, “For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” vividly echoes his administration’s commitment to fostering a society where every woman and girl can thrive, contribute, and achieve their full potential.

According to the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo recognises the invaluable contributions of women in all spheres of life, from the home and community to the business and government offices.

Soludo reassures commitment to sustaining a women-friendly society where no one is left behind, where gender equality is not just an aspiration but a lived reality through strengthening legal frameworks and policies, investing in education and healthcare, promoting women’s economic empowerment, combating gender-based violence, and increasing women’s representation and participation in governance.

He therefore congratulates all women in Anambra and the country in general on the celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day, reiterating his pledge to work tirelessly to create a society where every woman and girl can live with dignity, equality, and opportunity.