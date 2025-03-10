Rivers Crisis: APC tells Gov Fubara to resign or be impeached

Lauds Assembly members

The All Progressive Congress, APC, in Rivers State has advised Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to honourably resign from office or be impeached by the State House of Assembly.

APC Chairman in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, who gave the advice while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday, alleged that Governor Fubara had committed too many impeachable offences.

He also accused the governor of disrespecting the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he attempted to proffer a solution to the political crisis in the state.

He said: “As a political party, we are advising the governor, there are two options available to him, he should resign honourably or be impeached. That is the position of the All Progressives Congress.

“The governor has committed many impeachable offences, and the offences are there. The Supreme Court has agreed and even provided us with more evidence, so, the House of Assembly does not need to set up any committee again to investigate him.

“48 hours is even too much to give him as an ultimatum. He should just resign honourably.

“He has ran the state aground. He has disrespected Mr President and we warned him, because we cannot be here and have him disrespect Mr. President. Let him resign because there is no government in Rivers State. He’s already sitting on a keg of gunpowder and a little spark it will explode,” he added.

Okocha also reacted to an invitation extended to members of the state House of Assembly by the governor through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, to a meeting in Government House on Monday.

Recall that Rt. Hon. Martin Amaehwule and his 26 other colleagues loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike had, after the February 28 Supreme Court judgment which affirmed them as authentic Speaker and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly given the governor a 48 hours ultimatum to represent the budget before it, and also invited the Chairman and Commissioners of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to appear before it.

However, the governor after receiving the CTC of the Supreme Court judgments, invited the lawmakers to a meeting at the government house on Monday.

But Tony Okocha in his reaction, urged the lawmakers to ignore the invitation which he described as a “Greek Gift”, adding that the reasons given for the invitation is absurd, adding that the timing for the meeting was already belated and not within the ambits of the law.

He maintained that the Supreme Court judgement is sacrosanct and cannot be discussed. “Supreme Court judgement is sacrosanct as it is. There is nothing anybody can do, you can’t add or remove.

“If I were an assembly member, my answer to that Greek gift from the governor is that it is not within the ambit of the law, secondly, it’s already belated”.

He recalled that the APC had earlier offered some helping hands to the governor in the wake of the crisis but he refused, noting that those who urged the governor on have left him now.

Okocha applauded the 27 lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule for standing firm in their pursuit of the matter.

“I congratulate the 27 assembly members who stood their ground. Not even the threat, not even the palpable hunger following their non-payment of salaries, they were not deterred so we need to commend them as the face of modern democracy in Nigeria,” the party chairman said.

