Nigeria Human Rights Community Protests Invasion Of Ikeja Electric, Demands Probe

Several Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Nigeria have petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly, urging for the setting up of an independent panel of Inquiry to investigate the invasion of Ikeja Electricity by armed state actors.

Nigeria’s largest coalition of human rights groups said the Panel should identify those responsible for the rascally act and bring them to justice. It described the invasion as usurpation of civilian authority and a conscious attempt that undermines democracy in Nigeria.

The coalition established in 2003 with 135 members spread across the country condemned the invasion of Ikeja Electricity Company by armed men of the Nigerian Airforce.

The incidence took place on late last week.

The Nigerian Human Rights Community, (NHRC), after an emergency meeting in Lagos, said the invasion was an act of violence unleashed on cla corporate organisation by the Nigerian Airforce.

It said it represents a major test for President Tinubu’s attitude towards creating enabling environment for foreign and local investments in Nigeria apart from being an acid test for the Government’s committment to human rights and sustainable development in Nigeria.

The attitude of the Presidency will determine if the current regime tacitly supports brigandage and unconstitutional acts by people in uniform or not, the group said.

The coalition said it is prepared to challenge the invasion using all local and international legal instruments of which Nigeria is fully committed.

“Invasion of private or corporate institutions by armed Airforce or soldiers should be a thing of the past after 25 years of post military rule. The orders for the invasion by some senior officers violated the Nigerian constitution and portrayed the country as facing the prospect of brute force intervention, yet with an elected President, in a democracy,” the coalition said in a statement signed by its National President Adewale Adeoye, General Secretary and regional officials Digifa David Weri and Kudu Abubakar.

The group said “We are appalled that in this century, armed soldiers could forcefully enter the corporate headquarters of a strategic service provider, beat up its staff, destroy property and even threaten to shoot the workers. This is savage and shows a lack of discipline and professionalism on the part of the airforce men.”

The coalition said eventhough it was unusual that the Airforce base was denied Electricity for 12 days, it is not enough justification to resort to violence and banditry in pursuant of their cause.

It noted that if every aggrieved Nigerian or association resorts to violence to register their grievances, the result would be anarchy at the state and Federal levels.

“The Nigerian Airforce performs critical roles linked to National Security. The constant provision of electricity is key to optimum performance. This is understandable” but added that there is no way the choice of violent armed attacks and invasion of Ikeja Electricity offers the best solution.

“Democracy and dialogue are slow but remain the surest and legitimate means of conflict resolution. Violence, no matter the provocation, can never replace the dictates of the constitution,” the coalition said.

It noted that the Airforce should be made to pay compensation to the company and the victims for the damages and the destructive attacks carried out by the armed men.

It said to allow the issue swept under the carpet will set a bad precedent for the country.

The coalition said the Airforce has many options available which included continuous dialogue, involvement of the Presidency, the Service Chiefs and the National Assembly for immediate intervention which might involve the purchase of high powered generators temporarily to cater for special security needs.

“If the Airforce has a good case, the resort to violence, destruction of corporate property and savage assaults on Ikeja Electricity workers has annulled any justification they may have.

“This issue should not be swept under the carpet. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly are strongly urged to set up an independent Panel of inquiry to identify the remote causes, the officers involved and to ascertain the extent of damage done to the property of the organisation towards compensation.

The NHRC also called for a National Dialogue on energy provision for millions of Nigerians saying that efficient, transparent and affordable energy provision remains the only way to the country-s industrial, economic and social upliftment.