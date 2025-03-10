Ministry of Women Affairs Debunks Claims of Abandoning SGBV Survivors, Reaffirms Support

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting victims of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), emphasizing that they have not been abandoned.

This statement comes following the false claims circulating in a recent video alleging that survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) under the Ministry’s care have been abandoned.

According to a statement signed by the permanent secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Maryam Ismaila Keshinro, these accusations are not only misleading but also undermine the structured, ongoing efforts to protect and empower survivors.

Dr. Keshinro clarified the Ministry’s role in SGBV interventions.

According to her, by constitutional mandate, state governments are responsible for managing SGBV shelters and survivor support systems through their respective State Ministries of Women Affairs.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs operates only one temporary shelter in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which is designated for urgent, high-risk cases requiring immediate federal intervention.

“This facility is not a long-term care home but a transitional space where survivors receive immediate support before being reintegrated into appropriate state or community-based systems.

“Beyond emergency shelter, the Ministry has taken a proactive approach to survivor support.” She said.

Highlighting the Ministry’s dedication, she noted that in 2024, the FMWA conducted a nationwide needs assessment across Kano, Lagos, Nasarawa, and the FCT to identify gaps in survivor services.

“This assessment directly informed the Ministry’s targeted interventions, ensuring resources were allocated where they were needed most and strengthening collaboration with state authorities to improve survivor support frameworks.

Dr. Keshinro explained that the Ministry has taken the following steps to support survivors and strengthen Nigeria’s SGBV response system:

On December 14, 2024, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs personally visited the FCT shelter, accompanied by a multidisciplinary team.

During this visit, six survivors and their families received psychosocial counseling, stipends, food supplies, and hygiene kits.

Two survivors with critical health needs were provided urgent medical care.

Others received customized support packages—including economic grants and housing assistance—to ensure long-term stability.

By January 2025, all survivors had successfully transitioned out of the shelter under full reintegration plans.

On March 5, 2025, the Ministry conducted a follow-up review for a particularly vulnerable survivor.

In response, the Ministry secured additional temporary accommodation and increased financial support. The ministry also designed a tailored rehabilitation plan and assigned a dedicated caseworker to oversee progress.

Broader Actions Taken to Address SGBV issues include:

Systemic Strengthening and Policy Reforms:

Finalizing a National Action Plan on SGBV, set for adoption in Q2 2025.

Partnering with Experts on SGBV, NAPTIP and civil society organizations to standardize shelter operations and survivor care protocols.

Expanding federal shelter capacity and enhancing training programs for state-level staff.

Seeking intervention emergency and operational Funds to address urgent issues that come up.

Dr. Keshinro reiterated that the allegations made in the circulated video are entirely false. They distort the facts and undermine the progress being made to address gender-based violence in Nigeria. Every case brought to the Ministry’s attention is treated with urgency and care, and every claim is rigorously verified.

“We encourage Nigerians, the media, and all stakeholders to seek factual information directly from the Ministry. The FMWA’s commitment to survivors is unwavering, evidence-based, and results-driven—reflected in its immediate interventions, long-term support systems, and broader systemic reforms.” She said.