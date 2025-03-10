Lagos LG chairmen laud FG’s plan for 7,000 new telecomm towers

Some Council Chairmen in Lagos State have lauded Federal Government’s plan to erect 7,000 telecommunication towers in rural areas nationwide.

The towers are expected to help expand access to telecommunications services and improve digital connectivity across the country.

The chairmen gave the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

According to them, the initiative is a significant step toward enhancing connectivity and digital inclusion in communities, especially at the grassroots level.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government on Feb. 27, announced plans to build 7,000 communication towers in rural areas to expand access to telecommunications services and improve digital connectivity across the country.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani disclosed this after leading Airtel executives on a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tijani said the government remained committed to ensuring that all Nigerians, especially those in underserved areas, have meaningful access to quality telecommunication services.

The chairman, Badagry Local Government Area, Mr Olusegun Onilude said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to bridge the digital divide.

“This development is particularly significant for border communities like Badagry, where residents and businesses rely heavily on cross-border trade and services.

“Improved telecommunication infrastructure will not only facilitate seamless communication but also enhance access to high-quality digital services.

“This, in turn, will boost economic activities, support local enterprises, and strengthen connectivity for individuals and businesses operating across borders.

“By ensuring meaningful access to telecommunication services, this initiative will play a crucial role in fostering inclusive growth and development in Badagry division,” he said.

Ms Surah Animashahun, the Epe Local Government Area chairperson, said the initiative would improve network coverage and boost local businesses.

According to her, the development will also facilitate e-learning, enhance security through better communication, and create job opportunities during and after the infrastructure rollout.

“If well-coordinated, this project can bridge the digital divide and empower communities economically and socially, ” she said.

Mr Samson Olatunde, the chairman, Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) commended the Federal Government’s commitment to rural Nigeria.

Olatunde, however, said the government should address the stark realities of high airtime and data tariffs.

According to him, this has made basic connectivity a luxury, rather than a necessity.

“This burden is compounded by the consistent poor reception and quality of service experienced by users.

“While we eagerly anticipate the benefits of increased infrastructure, we urge the Federal Government and telecommunications providers to prioritise affordability and service quality.

“Our people cannot fully participate in the digital economy if they are priced out of connectivity or hindered by unreliable service.

“We need a holistic approach that not only expands coverage but also ensures that access is both affordable and reliable.

“We are committed to working with all stakeholders to finding sustainable solutions that will address these critical challenges and empower our communities,” he said.

Ikorodu Local Government Area chairman, Mr Wasiu Adesina said the initiative would go a long way in expanding access to telecommunications services and bridging the digital gap in the country.

“This is a great development as it will improve connectivity nationwide and open up the rural areas more to economic activities.

“It will also create more jobs as the number of employment will increase to manage and secure the equipment,” he said.

