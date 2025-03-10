IGP orders postings for newly appointed DIGs

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Following the recent decoration of the six newly appointed Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and one Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered their respective postings to key departments and formations within the Nigeria Police Force.

These strategic postings according to Force Spokesman ACP Muyiwa Adejobi in a release are designed to leverage the officers’ wealth of experience and expertise to enhance operational efficiency and further strengthen the Force’s capacity to address evolving security challenges.

DIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar, mni., has been posted to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), while DIG Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo, fdc., will now head the Force Intelligence Department (FID).

DIG Williams Adebowale fdc., assumes responsibility for the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and DIG Bzigu Yakubu Kwazi, mni., takes charge of the Department of Operations (DOPs). DIG Adebola Ayinde Hamzat has been assigned to the Department of Logistics and Supply (DLS), and DIG Idegwu Basil Okuoma will lead the Department of Research and Planning (R&P).

In addition to these newly appointed DIGs, the IGP has also ordered the reassignment of DIG Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya as the new DIG for the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).

The Inspector-General of Police has expressed his confidence in the ability of these senior officers to excel in their new leadership positions and contribute significantly to the overall effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force.

The IGP has also reiterated the commitment of the Force to strategic redeployments that are aimed at getting the best out of the personnel.

The Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to its mission of ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and is confident that these postings will further enhance its capacity to achieve this vital objective.

