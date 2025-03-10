Building collapse: Sanwo-Olu launches accreditors programme to safeguard sector

.’I’ve positioned Lagos as enabler for creative industry to thrive’

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on stakeholders in the built environment in the State, to collaborate in upholding the highest standards of integrity and compliance.

Sanwo-Olu, gave the charge during the launch of the Certified Accreditors Programme (CAP) and Training of The Accreditors, organized by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), in the state on Monday.

The Governor recalled the tragic events of November 2021 when the state faced the heartbreaking collapse of a 21-storey building in Ikoyi, Sanwo-Olu said: “This incident was a stark reminder of the challenges we face in ensuring safety within our rapidly growing urban landscape. It compelled us to take decisive action, leading to the establishment of a panel that investigated the causes of this tragedy and provided recommendations for reform.”

The governor therefore told the participants, “The success of this programme depends on your commitment to ensuring that construction activities align with safety regulations.

“Today, we mark a pivotal moment in our journey toward a safer and more prosperous Lagos State. As we officially launch the Certified Accreditors’ Program, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on the importance of this initiative not just for our built environment, but for the socio-economic well-being of our great state.”

He said that there was a need for enhanced collaboration between the Lagos State government and private sector professionals in the built environment, adding: “We have developed the Certified Accreditors’ Program through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).”

According to Sanwo-Olu, “This initiative is not merely a regulatory measure; it is a transformative step towards fostering a safer, more compliant, and sustainable Lagos.

“The implications of the Certified Accreditors’ Program reach far beyond mere compliance with building regulations.

“By incorporating private sector expertise into our regulatory framework, we are taking significant strides toward realizing a range of socio-economic benefits that will enhance the quality of life for all Lagos residents.”

He said that the primary objective of the programme is to ensure the safety of our buildings. “By effectively reducing the risk of building collapses, we not only protect lives and property but also foster a sense of security that is vital for any thriving community. Safety is the foundation upon which we can build a prosperous society.”

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that a robust regulatory framework plays a crucial role in attracting investments, added, “When developers are assured that stringent safety measures are in place, their confidence in investing in our state increases significantly. This influx of investment will catalyze economic growth, create job opportunities, and ultimately improve living standards for our residents.

“In addition to safety and investment, the programme will contribute to the enhancement of urban aesthetics. A well-planned and visually appealing city not only attracts tourism but also instills a sense of pride within the community, fostering a vibrant local economy.”

He encouraged members of the public to remain vigilant and report cases of substandard construction or unauthorized developments to the relevant authorities so that the risks associated with building collapses and unplanned developments can be eliminated from the city.

Sanwo-Olu charged all accredited firms to carry out their duties with integrity and professionalism. “Building a safer, more organized, and sustainable Lagos is not just a responsibility; it is a commitment we owe to ourselves and future generations,” he stated.

Managing Director, LASBCA, Golahan Oki, said that the event was a further demonstration of the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to the THEMES+ Agenda.

He added that the policy thrust of the government is to make Lagos a more liveable city in line with the standard global practices.

The launch of the accreditors’ programme, he noted, will help the agency to serve the people, and encourage collaboration with the agency to rid incidences of building collapses in the state.

Welcoming the arbitrators, Oki urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He also advised them to bring in their wealth of experience in the sector and not to compromise on their professional integrity.

