Breaking: El-Rufai dumps APC, joins SDP

by Peter Anayo0132

Former Kaduna State Governor and founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir El-Rufai, has announced his resignation from the ruling party and defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

 

El-Rufai, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, cited a growing misalignment between his personal values and the current direction of the APC as the primary reason for his decision.

 

In a statement released on Monday, March 10, 2025, El-Rufai expressed his disappointment with the APC’s leadership, accusing the party of straying from the progressive ideals of its founding members.

 

He revealed that he had raised concerns about the party’s trajectory both privately and publicly over the past two years but found no willingness among the current leadership to address the issues.

 

“Developments in the last two years confirm that there is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation of the party,” El-Rufai stated.

 

“At this point in my political journey, I have come to the conclusion that I must seek another political platform for the pursuit of the progressive values I cherish.”

 

El-Rufai, who played a key role in the formation of the APC in 2013, recalled his efforts in negotiating the merger of political parties that led to the creation of the ruling party. He also highlighted his contributions to the APC’s electoral successes in 2015, 2019, and 2023, as well as his tenure as Kaduna State governor, during which he implemented policies focused on education, healthcare, infrastructure, job creation, and investment.

 

“My eight-year tenure in Kaduna State was devoted to implementing progressive policies to advance human development,” he said. “These records count for little in the current APC that has castrated its organs and treated its membership with contempt in the last two years. I find this no longer acceptable.”

 

El-Rufai’s resignation from the APC, took effect immediately, having submitted a resignation to his ward in Kaduna State.

 

He also announced his decision to join the SDP, describing it as the platform for his future political engagements.

 

He called on his supporters and other concerned Nigerians to join him in the SDP, emphasizing the need for a unified democratic platform to challenge the APC.

 

