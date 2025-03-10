Ajadi charges Nigerians to imbibe spirit of submissiveness

…Holds Ramadan Lecture March 17

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bullion Records, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has advised Nigerians to submit themselves to whom God has shown mercy so as to pave the way for them as well.

Ajadi who is also a South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party ( NNPP) stated this in a statement on Monday, heralding the third series of Ramadan lectures of one of the subsidiaries of his company, Bullion Records to be delivered by Fodhilat Sheikh Abdul Basit Olanrewaju Katibi Bello, popularly known as Aponle Anobi.

The Ramadan lecture is billed to come up next Monday, March 17th, at Torotoro Quarters, Ibafo Ogun State between 2.00 pm and 7.00 pm with the theme, “Submit Yourself to whom God Has Shown Mercy”.

The Lecture will also feature musicians and social personalities like Tope Indomie, Alaafin Alujo; MC Odada; MC Baba Labule, Ijoba Oro; Alhaji Saoty Arewa and Alhaja Azeezat Otibiya Reign.

Ajadi said the essence of the lecture is to give the Muslims and Nigerians as a whole more understanding of the Prophet Mohammed’s words and teachings, which basically revolve around peace, love and unity.

He said the Holy Month of Ramadan is a blessed month in which Allah forgives all sins, urging Nigerians to stay away from anything that can jeopardise the teachings of Prophet Muhammed in terms of love, unity and peaceful coexistence.

He also admonished Muslims and Nigerians as a whole to increase their prayers for the country and its leaders.

According to him, “The essence of our Ramadan lecture is to consistently inculcate the teachings of Prophet Muhammed into our people, which basically revolves around peace, love and unity. This year theme, which is the third in the series is, Submit Yourself to whom God Has Shown Mercy.

“If Nigerians can learn to accept what God has ordained, there won’t be any reason for violence, crime and other clandestine activities.

“We are using this Holy period of Ramadan and Lent to tell Nigerians that we are all serving the same God and we should be able to tolerate each other through love and unity, resulting in peaceful coexistence”, Ajadi said.

