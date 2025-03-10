Abia Govt Reassures Abians, Investors of Protection Of Life, Property ,

.Applauds Abia Commissioner of Police For Doing Good Job In The State,

.CP says Investigations are on going

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State Government has reassured Abians and the investors in the state of adequate protection of life and property in the entire state,as well as applauded the Abia Commissioner of Police,CP Danladi Isa for the good job he has been doing in the state to ensure that Ndi Abia are protected.

Governor Otti who was represented by his Deputy Engr Ikechukwu Emetu when he visited the scene of the incident that took place on Sunday night at De Latinos Umuahia, said Abia State government will always protect the life and property of every Abia resident, especially investors and thank the Commissioner of Police for making sure that the people who perpetrated the distardedly and unprofessional acts are arrested and in detention.

Governor Otti assured the investors in the State and Abians in general that no body will be intimidated under his watch and that Government is solidly behind them.

” No body will be intimidated in the state and we want to apologize for the damage done in the establishment.

” We have one of the best commissioner of police in the State to make sure that life and property are protected.

” I want to convey our regards to those who were injured during the incident in this place ”

In the same vein,the Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Danladi Isa who welcomed the Deputy Governor at the place of scene said he was physically present to ensure that the right things are done.

He pointed out that no one including the police is exceptions to law and order, added that police also has a code of conduct that guide their actions.

He assured that a thorough investigation is on going and once the investigations are over ,some administrative actions will be taken against the perpetrators of the acts.

He also said that the command will make sure that the kind of incident that happened will not repeat itself in the place by partnering with the management of De Latinos to ensure they have relative peace to operate.

” We are here because we want justice,we want the right thing to be done.The police are not exceptions to law and order. We do not want people to presume that it is because it is police officers.

” The police also has a code of conduct.These are things that will come up later and after investigations there will be administrative actions.

” However, I am not competent to say anything until investigations are over .

As far as we are concerned,we want to have an eagle eye on this place to make sure that this kind of thing do not repeat itself.

” We will monitor and also be in close touch with the management to make sure they have relative peace to operate” he said

Meanwhile,the Founder and Chief Executive Office of De Latino concept, Mr Emmanuel Okenini, said Property Worth Millions were destroyed during the clash between the police officers and the bouncers that work in the hospitality establishment in Umuahia