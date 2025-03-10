27,986 people in Taraba State are unemployed- Clergy

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The unemployment rate of the state stands at 27,986 representing 1.9%. The Keynote Speaker, Rev. Father Maurice Kwairanga, disclosed this while delivering his keynote address at the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo, Justice Development and Peace Commission program held at the St. Charles Boromeo Pastoral Center, Mile Six, Jalingo.

“The Catholic Diocese of Jalingo recognizes this pressing need and seeks to transform the lives of disadvantaged youths through a robust skills acquisition program tailored to breach the gap between poverty and potential.

“The initiative theme: “From the Street to the Credence” aims to uplift One Hundred youths from marginalized backgrounds, equipping them with indispensable skills that not only foster individual empowerment but also contribute to the greater community.

“We shall explore the foundation of this initiative grounded in Catholic Social Teaching and theological insights on empowerment.

According to him, Unemployment has become a major problem bedeviling the lives of Nigerian youths, causing an increase in militancy, violent crimes, kidnapping, restiveness and socially delinquent behavior.

“Youth unemployment is devastating to both individuals and the society as a whole both phycological and economically.

“Taraba State has an unemployment rate of 1.9%, corresponding to 27,986 people being out of work. One of the most promising ways to tackle unemployment in Nigeria is by promoting entrepreneurship and small businesses, empowering individuals to start their own ventures can create job opportunities not only for themselves, but also for others.

Rev. Father Kwairanga pointed out that providing youths with the opportunity to learn marketable skills such as, Masonry, Carpentry, Tailoring and other skills like Artificial Intelligence(AI), data science, cyber security aligns with these age-old teachings and serve as a testament to the Church’s commitment to social justice and communal welfare.

“Diocese addresses a critical gap in the employment landscape.

“Youths are encouraged to learn both the traditional skills and also incorporate tech skills such as machine learning, cloud computing and data analysis.

Equipping youths with those competencies is not merely an investment in their future, but a vital contribution to national and global development.

“The Diocese champions a holistic approach that prepares youths not only for employment but for effective engagement in their communities.

“Let us support JDPC Jalingo Diocese to make this dream a reality “From the Street to the Credence” – he said.

In his remarks, the Coordinator, of JDPC Jalingo Diocese, Rev. Father Clement Tiba said that the Commission has been in existence since the late 90’s as social development arm of the Church, under the leadership of Most Rev. Dr. Charles Hammawa, the Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese.

“The JDPC Jalingo is a local Non-Governmental, Non Profit Organization registered with Registration number CAC/IT/NO 90441 has It’s vision is to build a joint peaceful society where all people live together and work for the common good.

According to him, the Commission has and still carrying out activities across the state which includes, Zing, Bali, Lau, Karim Lamido, Jalingo, Takum, Ardo Kola local governments amongst others.

“The Commission’s activities intervention do not only benefit only Catholic or Christians, but serves all humanity regardless of religion or ethnic affiliation.

“The JDPC Jalingo Diocese is involved in different aspects of human developments which includes, Human Rights Protection and Promotion, WASH, Youths and Women empowerment, Food Security, Livelihood support, Good Governance amongst others.

He disclosed that the majority populace do not have access to portable drinking water.

“In order to meet up with the goal of the millennium development, JDPC Jalingo Diocese, with the support from Misereor, Germany, have been working tirelessly to provide people with safe drinking water and also inculcate in them the knowledge of community led total sanitation, as she carried out these activities.

” The JDPC Jalingo Diocese covers all the Sixteen local governments of the state and two development areas – he said.

On his part, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Jalingo, Bishop Charles Hammawa said that the JDPC activities in the state are not new, but that the Diocese want to make it’s presence felt across all communities in the state.

According to him, the program is mostly on youth empowerment and called on parents to inculcate in their children the spirit of hard work.

“Some of our youths are not ready to do any hard work, only to disturb their parents to give them money and after getting the money, you will not see what they will do with the money.

He encouraged youths to emulate people who came from other states and engage themselves in commercial activities such as, water hawking, shoe shining, cutting of finger nails amongst others, adding that they make money out of such businesses and build houses in their communities or villages.

“This is why we are looking forward to see that the skills acquisition come up – he said.

