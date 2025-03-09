Tinubu focuses on achieving $1trn economy by 2030-FG

.Rolls out skill – up S/East initiative, health screening interventions.

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

Following the critical role of financial inclusion in driving economic empowerment and sustainable development, President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has prioritized economic stability, investment, and youth empowerment, with a focus on achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The Senior special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement South East, Mrs Chioma Nweze made this known in her speech at the commissioning of the 20KV solar project and grassroot leadership and sustainable development summit at the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus.

Nweze in her lecture titled, ‘Public -private partnership: Strengthening collaboration for sustainable growth” said that one of the key initiatives launched by the present administration is the Aso Accord on Economic and Financial Inclusion, a multi-pronged blueprint designed to achieve universal access to financial services across Nigeria.

She maintained that the accord aims to bridge the significant gaps that have left millions of Nigerians, particularly underserved segments like women, youth, rural communities, and small businesses, without vital financial services.

The SSA also said that the Aso Accord has several key elements, including establishing a High-Level Presidential Council to spearhead reforms and drive the financial inclusion agenda as well as Innovative Solutions leveraging government-to-person (G2P) programmes to directly invest in underserved communities.

According to her, it equally includes Financial Literacy which seeks to integrate financial literacy into the national curriculum, and Digital Infrastructure aimed at strengthening ICT infrastructure nationwide to bridge the digital divide.

Nweze disclosed that In a way to provide access to financial service, her office has rolled out the Skill-up South East programme billed for March 8 which she said focuses on empowerment of South Easterners through fashion and entrepreneurship.

She explained that the Skill-up South East initiative is a four-month training programme that will equip 97 individuals with skills in tailoring and fashion design.

“As we move forward, it’s crucial that we recognize the critical role that financial inclusion plays in driving economic empowerment and sustainable development.

“By providing access to financial services, we can unlock the potential of individuals, communities, and entire nations.

“Firstly, as we discuss financial inclusion and economic empowerment, it’s essential to recognize that financial inclusion is not just about providing access to financial services, but also about creating an enabling environment that supports economic growth and development.

As we strive to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 8, which aims at promoting sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, we must recognize the critical role that financial inclusion plays in driving economic activities.

The Presidenti’s aid tasked Nigerian youths and stakeholders of the region to invest in digital payment system: “To achieve this, we need to strengthen our financial infrastructure. This means investing in digital payment systems, mobile money services, and agent banking to expand financial access to underserved communities. We must also promote financial literacy by integrating financial education into school curricula and providing training programs for adults to enhance their financial management skills.

In a remark, the Acting vice chancellor of the University, Prof. Oguejiofo Ujam who was represented by deputy vice chancellor, Prof. Dan Nwachukwu expressed delight on the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially with the lots of programmes initiated to better the lives of students through the office of the SSA on community engagement South East region.

He applauded the student union government, SUG, of the university for executing a solar panel installation projects on Manual hotel with the aim of providing electricity to the people of the area.