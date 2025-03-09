South East stakeholders pledge support, cooperation for SEDC

.IPOB warns handlers of SEDC not to tamper with N250bn allocation

Pamela Eboh and Phil Okose

The South East Development Commission(SEDC) has received commitments of support and cooperation from governors, businessmen and other stakeholders in the South East region.

This was part of the outcome of the grand reception organised for the Commission leadership by billionaire businessman and philanthropist,Prince Arthur Eze in Enugu on Saturday.

Eze, while speaking at the event, expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for demonstrating visionary leadership and recognising the immense potential of every region, including the South East.

He said a Commission like the SEDC was expected to have been set up to drive the Reconstruction, Reconciliation, and Rehabilitation policy of Gen. Yakubu Gowon when the war ended in 1970.

The philanthropist urged the SEDC to revamp the industrial infrastructure which supported the old eastern region noting that the Southeast was a land of innovation, resilience, and enterprise.

He promised to support the SEDC in the areas of power and energy, manufacturing, agriculture, industrial development and urged other stakeholders to support it to achieve their strategic roadmap.

According to him, now that we have this Commission, we have great expectations; it should rehabilitate strategic moribund industries that can provide thousands of jobs to our youths.

“I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to the National Assembly, led by Sen. Godswill Akpabio and our son, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, CON, whose dedication and determination ensured that this Commission became a reality,” he said.

On his part, Mr Benjamin-Okezie Kalu, the Deputy

Speaker, House Of Representatives, said the SEDC would be the engine room for renewal and the architect of a modern Southeast.

Kalu, who was represented by Chief. George Ozodinaobi, the Deputy Minority Whip, said the SEDC bill was not a mere legislative exercise, but a mission to address long-standing infrastructure deficits, economic stagnation, and the wounds of history that had yet to fully heal.

Kalu warned against politicisation of the Commission but called on it to thrive on partnership among governments , private sector, diaspora community and all relevant institutions

According to him, the SEDC Act is more than ink on paper, it is a covenant of progress, a bridge between our storied past and the prosperous future we dare to build.

“We have never been a people who wait for doors to open; we carve

our own pathways through the mountains of limitation; today, with this Commission, we do not just carve a path, we lay a foundation for generations to come,” he said.

In his speech, Mr Mark Okoye, the Managing Director/CEO, SEDC said the Commission would work closely with the State Governors to realise the target of moving the region from the the current $40 billion to a $200 billion economy.

Okoye said the SEDC would invest heavily in the critical sectors that would catalyse economic transformation adding that all its projects, programmes and interventions would be aimed at de-risking these key sectors, encourage private sector investment for sustainability.

“We have not come as a Commission to threaten the place of Governors in the region, we are here to support, collaborate and align with the State Governors to achieve the Renewed Hope Agenda in the region.

“There are very interesting projects currently executed by the State Governors, we are here to support and amplify such projects.

“A major obstacle to development is lack of infrastructure, when investors come in, 65 percent of their funds go to creating the necessary infrastructure and this limits their global comprehensiveness,” he said.

Also speaking Dr Emeka Wogu, Chairman of SEDC Board, appreciated President Tinubu for establishing the commission and for his proactive leadership while assuring that the board would not fail in their mandate.

Wogu said the board just finished our tour of the region where they met the various State Governors and presented their strategic roadmap.

“This event marks the start of execution of our mandate, we will focus solely on high-impact projects that can create value and provide thousands of job for our youths,” he said.

Speaking also, Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State emphasised that SEDC was an idea whose time had come and had been in pipeline for over 75 years.

He added that N200 billion target set by the management of SEDC was small, suggesting the push up to N1 trillion given the large population of Igbos.

The governor also urged them to invest more on critical infrastructure and build a common market within the zone.

Some of the guests at the event were the five governors of Southeast states of Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Abia who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Caleb Ajagba, Sen. Victor Umeh and others.

In a swift reaction, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide has warned that the purported sum of N250b appropriated for the newly created South East Development Commission (SEDC) must not be shared by individuals running the SEDC.

The Commission is under the Chairmanship of Dr. Emeka Nworgu and supervised by the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzoh Kalu, who is the Senate Committee Chairman of the Commission.

IPOB in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said, “If the information is true, we wish to warn Senator Orji Uzoh Kalu and those handling this money to ensure that the money is not to be shared among individuals but should be utilized in the development of Alaigbo.

“The money is meant to initiate and complete developmental programs and projects in the region. The South East is in need of so many social intervention projects and industrialization that will create jobs for the teaming youthful population of Ala Igbo at this time.

“Examples of such developmental programs and projects include rehabilitation projects.

There is also a need for the construction of new roads and the expansion of existing ones.

Rehabilitation of federal government hospitals and building of new ones.

“Building of electricity power plants for the provision of affordable and reliable electricity.

Construction of free trade zones or industrial parks in Abia and Anambra State to create jobs for our teeming population.

“Building functional Seaports and International Airports and railways. We are aware that the money won’t build airport or Seaport but it’s yearly accrued money therefore they must utilise the money creditably, Investing in human capital such as supporting youths with technical and creative skills to develop their natural potential.”

While noting that Ndigbo are naturally endowed with ingenuity and creativity, IPOB stressed that all they require is a safe environment and government support to reach their potential and therefore reach their goals.

It stated that there are many projects that the SEDC can engage in that will benefit the people of the South East Region.

The group added, “We do not want to hear that the Abuja politicians have looted the money and shared it among themselves by organizing frivolous seminars and conferences or going abroad for anything.

“This is not the time for politicians to loot the common treasury without anyone asking them questions. IPOB is here to monitor and expose every activity and call out those against the people of the South East Region.

“The purported appropriated funds if true is for the people of the South East Region. It is not for a particular state, Local Government Area, or community. All the intervention programs that SEDC may wish to embark on must go around to all the states and communities in Alaigbo.

“The SEDC board members must conduct themselves in a manner that the whole Igboland will feel the impact of the 250 billion Naira. No state or community should have a favorable advantage over the other. Let there be equity and justice to avoid any form of strife.

“Most importantly, the money should not be stolen or shared among the political actors in Alaigbo. Otherwise, those who will be involved in the sharing of the funds will have a price to pay.”

IPOB observed that the success and failure of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) will be dependent on key Igbo actors like, Sen. Orji Uzoh Kalu, Dr Benjamin Kalu, Dep Speaker of the House of Rep and Dr. Emeka Nworgu, SEDC Chairman.

It said that the actors should be held responsible if the SEDC fails and will also be praised if the Commission succeeds.

It added, “IPOB is monitoring them and will not fail to hold them accountable.”