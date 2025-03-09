Osun 2026: Adeleke vs the Unknown Candidate 

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

As the clock ticks toward the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, the political atmosphere is gradually heating up with speculations, strategies, and anticipation.

At the heart of the forthcoming contest is Governor Ademola Adeleke, the incumbent Governor who took the wheel of power as a flag bear of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Adeleke who unseated the then Governor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, is expected to seek re-election, having gotten the PDP golden ticket.

Who will stand against him?, remains the million-dollar question.

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s journey to Osun’s highest office in 2022 was a political thriller.

Nicknamed the “Dancing Senator” now the “Dancing Governor” Adeleke’s campaign combined populism, grassroots mobilization, and the promise of a people-focused government.

His victory over then-incumbent Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) marked a seismic shift in Osun politics, breaking the APC’s 12-year grip on power.

Fast forward to 2024, and Adeleke has become a household name in Osun. His administration has been marked by an ambitious agenda focused on infrastructure development, education reforms, and social welfare programs.

Critics, however, argued that while his policies are popular, implementation has been uneven, and challenges like unemployment and revenue generation remain a point of concern among the members of the public.

With a mix of achievements and controversies, Adeleke’s re-election bid will likely hinge on his ability to consolidate his base while addressing lingering criticisms.

While Adeleke’s PDP enjoys relative stability, and has given its golden ticket to the “Dancing Governor” the opposition is navigating a murky landscape.

The APC, Osun’s main opposition party, is yet to recover from the internal divisions that contributed to Oyetola’s defeat. Infighting, leadership tussles, between Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola and an apparent lack of a clear strategy have left the party at a crossroads.

Meanwhile, the crisis took a new twist as the All Progressive Congress in the state, under the leadership of Tajudeen Lawal, suspended Aregbesola over anti-party activities.

However, the question on everyone’s lips is: who will emerge as the APC’s flagbearer? Will Oyetola attempt a political comeback, or will a fresh face take center stage? Speculation is rife about potential candidates, from technocrats and business leaders to younger politicians seeking to reshape the party’s narrative.

But the APC isn’t the only opposition to watch. Smaller parties, often dismissed as fringe players, are eyeing the 2026 elections as an opportunity to challenge the dominance of the PDP and APC.

An unknown candidate, whether from a smaller party or emerging as a dark horse within the APC, could surprise political observers, particularly if they tap into voter discontent.

Considering the main opposition party in the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun State,and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy stands as a strong contender to be the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer for the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Oyetola’s tenure as governor was marked by a focus on fiscal discipline, infrastructural development, and a people-centered governance model, earning him significant goodwill among the party faithful and the electorate.

This feat has earned him an appointment by President Bola Tinubu as the pioneer Minister of Marine and Blue economy, a position he holds till date.

His ability to attract investments, maintain relative political stability, and implement policies aimed at economic growth positions him as a leader capable of advancing the state’s development.

Additionally, his cordial relationships with key APC stakeholders, including influential figures within the party hierarchy, enhance his chances of clinching the ticket.

Moreover, Oyetola’s consistent engagement with the grassroots and his ongoing relevance in Osun State politics further strengthen his prospects.

His role in mobilizing support for the APC during critical elections, notably the 2023 general elections, demonstrates his influence and loyalty to the party’s ideals.

Oyetola’s ability to unite various factions within the party and leverage his achievements to secure widespread support may ultimately position him as the party’s best option to reclaim the Osun governorship in 2026.

Meanwhile, many party loyalist within the APC believes the gubernatorial candidate of the party is subject to the decision of Oyetola’s intention, noting that the thicket might be zoned to the Western part of the state only if Oyetola decides not to contest.

Another contender who is might go head to head with Governor Ademola Adeleke come 2026 is the Managing Director/ CEO National Inland Waterways Authority, Bola Oyebamiji.

With the party’s apparent zoning arrangement favoring the west, coupled with a growing call for equitable representation, he emerges as a strong contender for the APC flagbearer.

Oyebamiji, a seasoned administrator and technocrat from Ikire, Irewolede Local Government, Osun State, is known for his pragmatic leadership and contributions to Osun’s fiscal policies during his tenure as Commissioner for Finance.

If fielded, his candidacy could energize the western electorate and present a formidable challenge to the opposition.

Another possible contender within the APC folds is the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, SRJ.

SRJ, having rose through the flanks as a former commissioner of special duties, commissioner for Justice, Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the present National Secretary of the APC, has positioned him self as a force to reckon with in the Osun State politics.

However, SRJ, who hails from Osun central, might see his candidature hitting the rock with clamour for candidate from the western part of the state.

With clamour from leaders and some members of the party that candidate should come from the West, this could favour some members like, a former chieftain of the PDP in Osun, Prince Dotun Babayemi, who recently decamped to the APC, and a former deputy governor of the state, Benedict Alabi.

Babayemi who was a gubernatorial aspirant in the 2022 PDP primary election, narrowly lost to the incumbent Governor of the state Ademola Adeleke