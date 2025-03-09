Ondo, out of bounds to criminals, their agents-  CP

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

Police Command in Ondo state in collaboration with other Security Agencies have expressed their determination to tackle criminal tendencies in the state particularly Kidnappers and others.

They have been warned to stay off the Sunshine state, stressing that they are ready to battle them headlong for peace sustainable in the state.

The state Police Commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi who spoke at the weekend during an interactive session organised by the state Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), tagged: “The Platform” disclosed how series of operations were being carried out in different parts of the state and how some kidnappers were arrested while victims were rescued.

He, therefore, listed some of the challenges of the command in carrying out their duties in terms of patrol vehicles and other logistics needed for smooth operations.

The Commissioner explained that if the command is equipped with hi-tec devices including drone, trackers and other devices for lawful interception, fighting crimes in the state would be done seamlessly.

He sought assistance from government and other stakeholders in the state in terms of provision of patrol vans and repair of grounded patrol vehicles for timely and effective response to distress calls.

The Commissioner said: “We can’t use orthodox method to address present security challenges. Most of our vehicles are grounded. The refurbishing are ongoing through the financial assistance of the people. We need Military drone that can go 50km, live tracking devices to get the location where criminals are hiding, Lawful Intersection (LI), fueling of vehicles among others.

“Now, kidnapping has gone highly sophisticated and you can confirm it from anybody. We can’t use the same old method, or maybe the approach of the 70s or the 80s or even the 90s to address this present security challenges.

“In a lot of states where they are having successes and breakthroughs, they have hi-tech machines, drones, Lawful Intersection machine (LI), life tracking but here, we don’t have them.

“So, most times, what we rely on, whenever there is any incident of kidnapping, you deploy your men into the bush, to comb the bush. That is archaic and you hardly can achieve much success.”

Besides, the CP noted that consistent migration into Ondo State among others factors contributed to the prevailing situation of criminality in the state.

According to him,”There are lot of people migrating, relocating to the Southern part of the country and they are coming in hundreds and thousands, and there is no directive coming from anywhere that this movement should be checked.

“So, there is no doubt about it that the rate at which people are migrating, relocating into Ondo state is further worsening the prevailing security challenges we have.

The CP disclosed that in the last two months of his assumption as the 45th Commissioner of Police in the state, the command has been able to flush out a lot of criminal elements, particularly in Owo and Akoko.

He narrated the strategy he applied saying” what I had to do was to get a private tracker. And when the guy came, he was deployed along with almost six tactical teams. In the process, at least we had close to 10 confirmed suspected kidnappers that were arrested and they are in our custody presently,” the Commissioner said.

The CP hinged the success he had achieved the synergy with other sister security agencies in the state.

Afolabi noted that following the directive of the Inspector–General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun that all Commissioners of Police should ensure that they do periodic training and retraining of their officers, the command under his watch has trained various investigative personnel and it will continue periodically to achieve the needed results.

The commissioner, said the efforts made so far by the command in terms of relations with the people have started yielding positive results.