NDLEA recovers large consignments of opioids, others in 6 states

.Arrests auto spare parts dealer over 77.50kg cocaine, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recovered large consignments of opioids in raids carried out in Lagos, Abia, Kano, Benue, Osun and Edo States.

This is contained in a statement by NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that in an interdiction operation in Lagos, three suspects: Osinachi Nwachukwu; Tochukwu Okafor and John Mbakwe, were arrested on March 7.

He said that the alleged drug peddlers were arrested at Mosalasi junction, Mushin, with 301,600 pills of Tramadol and other opioids.

The official said that two other suspects: China Michael and Igbo Ekene, were also arrested on the same day (March 7) when their commercial truck was intercepted by NDLEA operatives at Sibiri area of Ojo, Lagos.

He added that a search of the vehicle revealed 248 compressed blocks of Ghanaian Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 128kg, concealed in the underbelly of the truck.

Babafemi said that in Kano, 65-year-old Yahaya Haruna was nabbed with 19.2kg of skunk on Gadar Tamburawa road on Thursday, March 7.

According to the NDLEA spokesman, another 60-year-old man, Musa Bello (a.k.a Jajere), was arrested with 212 bottles of codeine-based syrup at Medile, Kumbotso Local Government Area, Kano.

Babafemi said further that 442,594 pills of tramadol and other opioids as well as 1,274 bottles of codeine syrup were recovered by operatives in Abia.

“They raided the house and warehouse of a 37-year-old suspect, Blessing Okoronkwo, at 19 Ubani St, Aba, on Tuesday, March 4.

“In Benue state, 50,000 pills of Tramadol and Exol-5 were recovered from two suspects: Nwaeze Onyeabor, 47, and Tombo Thomas, 23, on Wednesday, March 5.

“This was when their vehicle was intercepted by NDLEA operatives at Ugbema junction, Katsina Ala area of the state.

“In Osun state, a suspect, Asimiyu Muibi, 50, was arrested on Tuesday, March 4 with 162kg of skunk at Modakeke, Ife East Local Government Area.

“95kg of same substance was also recovered from a Toyota Camry car marked KSF 72 GW during a raid in Ede same day.

“A suspect, Etim Esien Stephen, 55, was arrested when NDLEA officers on Wednesday, March 5 raided the Amahor community forest, in Igueben area of Edo State.

“This was where 9,514.625kg of skunk was destroyed on a 3.80 hectares of cannabis farmland,” the official said.

He quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men in Lagos, Kano, Abia, Benue, Osun and Edo commands for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa said that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts were well appreciated

Also, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has detained an automobile spare parts dealer, Levi Ubodoeze allegedly in possession of Phenacetin, a cutting edge agent for cocaine, weighing 77.50 kilograms.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Ubodoeze was arrested in Lagos.

He explained that the suspect was detained barely three weeks after launching a manhunt on him.

Babafemi said that the suspect had earlier been arrested over a recent attempt to export two kilograms of cocaine concealed in vehicle propellers to Angola.

He said that following the seizure of the cocaine consignment at a logistics company in Aspanda, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo area of Lagos on Feb. 21, swift contacts were made with Angolan authorities.

This, he said, made the Angolan Authorities to arrest the supposed recipient of the illicit drug in Angola, after which the identity of the sender was unraveled.

“As a result, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, March 6, tracked Ubodoeze to his house in Ago palace way area of Isolo, Lagos where he was caught in a KIA Sport Utility Vehicle trying to escape.

“A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the large quantity of phenacetin, a cutting agent for cocaine weighing 75.50 kilograms packaged and branded as semolina.

“Also, a digital scale used in weighing illicit drugs was recovered from his house.

“In his statement, Ubodoeze admitted dealing in cocaine while selling motor spare parts at Ladipo market, Mushin area of Lagos.

“He stated that the supposed recipient of the illicit consignment in Angola alerted him the moment he was arrested in Angola hence his bid to evacuate his house and flee from the area shortly before NDLEA officers swooped on him,”he said.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives at the import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos intercepted a cargo of cannabis candies.

Babafemi said that the drugs were imported from the United Kingdom and meant for sale at a Kiddies Mart, located at 46 Ogunlana drive, Surulere, Lagos.

He said that the consignment was seized on Feb. 27 upon its arrival as a consolidated cargo on Allied Airways.

He said that preliminary field test and subsequent forensic analysis of the candies established that the substance was laced with a strong strain of cannabis.

“As a result, the recipient of the shipment, Adedamola Taylor, was arrested on Tuesday, March 4 after initial arrest of a freight agent.

“In his statement, Taylor claimed the consignment was sent to him by his UK-based brother Babatunde Alabi, to deliver to one Musurat Lawal, who operates the Kiddies shop owned by Alabi in Surulere area of Lagos.

“A follow up operation at the shop led to the arrest of Musurat Lawal,”he said.

The agency said it had continued the War Against Drug Abuse, (WADA), sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Model High School, Amaechi, Enugu; Bengy Secondary School, Agege, Lagos; Sunshine Secondary School, Nku Udo Eno, Akwa Ibom; and Government Day Secondary School, Dong, Adamawa state, among others.