World Engineering Day: JMG harps on innovations for energy efficiency, sustainability

BLESSING TAIWO

In commemoration of the 2025 world engineering day for sustainable development, JMG Limited, an electro-mechanical engineering company in Nigeria, stressed the critical role of engineers in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to a release by the company on Thursday, the theme for this year— ‘Unleashing the Power of Engineers to Advance the Sustainable Development Goals,’ resonates with JMG’s continuous commitment to innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

World Engineering Day, observed annually on March 4, serves as a platform to highlight engineers’ contributions to technological advancements and global development.

Also observed in the month of March, Solar Appreciation Day raises awareness about the vast potential of solar energy in the transition towards sustainable power solutions.

Speaking on the significance of these global days, the Group General Manager of JMG Limited, Rabi Jammal, underscored the transformative impact engineers have on shaping industries, economies, and communities.

He said, “engineering remains at the heart of innovation, infrastructure, and energy transformation.

“As we celebrate World Engineering Day and Solar Appreciation Day, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering solutions that drive sustainable development, particularly in renewable energy.”

The statement read partly, “To commemorate these milestone events, JMG is spearheading a series of activities aimed at engaging key stakeholders across public and private sectors, as well as academia. These initiatives include:

“A Road Walk for Engineering and Renewable Energy Awareness: JMG employees and industry stakeholders will participate in a high-visibility road walk to advocate for increased adoption of renewable energy, particularly solar solutions. This is expected to take place on March 14, 2025.

“As a key player in Nigeria’s engineering and energy landscape, JMG is a major employer of engineers across multiple disciplines, including Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. The company’s solutions span power generation, solar energy systems, electrical infrastructure, air compressors, cooling solutions, and vertical transportation systems such as elevators and escalators.

“JMG has consistently championed clean energy initiatives, offering sustainable power solutions to businesses and individuals. Since 2018, the company has expanded its portfolio to include inverters & batteries and alternative power solutions such as Livfast inverters and batteries. In 2024, JMG further strengthened its solar power offerings with LONGi solar panels, Deye lithium batteries, and Must solar inverters—reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria’s renewable energy space.

“JMG also provides a range of power generation solutions, including FG Wilson generators, Eletromak generators, and Mitsubishi generators.

“By leveraging engineering innovation and renewable energy solutions, JMG continues to support global efforts in achieving SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), driving the transformation towards a cleaner, more efficient energy future.”

