Why I built an ultramodern Mosque in my mother’s memory – Oyetola

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has explained his motivation for building an ultramodern mosque in honour of his late mother, recalling her deep commitment to Islam and her role in the Muslim community.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Alhaja Wulemotu Arike Oyetola Memorial Central Mosque, Iragbiji, Osun State, Oyetola, described the mosque as a fulfillment of his long-held dream and a way to honor his mother’s legacy.

According to him, “Why did I decide to build a mosque for my mum in 2006 my mum was installed as Iyalaje Adini of a central mosque and I asked her what she wanted me to do for you and she said she wanted me to invite my friends to donate to the rehabilitation of the mosque.

“That 2006 I was able to donate N6.5 million and we used the entire money to rehabilitate the central mosque.

“So I now thought about what she would have loved me to do if she were to be alive and I concluded that it is important for me to build a central mosque in her memory.”

While emphasising the need for Muslims to maintain peace and seek Allah’s forgiveness during the month of Ramadam, he said, “Ramadan is a month of peace and forgiveness. We should ensure we are at peace with everyone and continue to pray for our leaders, the president, the governors, the ministers, and everybody in the country”.

Meanwhile, the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Chief Khamis Badmis, urged Muslims worldwide to follow this example by investing in projects that benefit their communities and serve as lasting legacies.

He said, “Don’t forget from the Hon. Minister’s speech, he decided to build this mosque based on what his mother told him that she doesn’t want anything for herself but what will be a legacy that she’ll inherit in heaven and she’s there now and this will be like a prayer for her. This is worth emulating by Muslims all over the world.”

However, a renowned cleric has called for mosques to operate 24 hours daily, emphasizing their role beyond being mere prayer centers.

He lamented that society has lost its moral compass because many mosques have abandoned their broader responsibilities in shaping values and guiding the community.

He said, “A mosque should be operational 24-hour daily to teach this value and make the society habitable. Our society has gone astray because the mosque has abandoned its responsibility as a prayer centre.

“If the mosque refused to wake to its responsibilities, Satan would continue to rule over our society and evil or societal ills would be the order of the day.”

