Uniuyo best graduating Medical Student, Dr Joseph Peter Akpan makes 10 distinctions from 11 courses

AKAISO EYO-AKAISO, Uyo

It was a day of joy and celebration at the University of Uyo’s 23rd Physicians’ Oath-Taking Ceremony (SPONCIO ACADEMICA) as history was made by the best graduating medical student. Among the graduating medical students, one name shone as bright as a Northern star more than the rest, Dr. Joseph Peter Akpan is the name. Joseph, a young and brilliant medical student, had just been announced as the best-graduating student in his class.

As Dr Joseph walked up to the stage to receive his award, in cash and cheques the crowd erupted in applause. His family and friends, who were present at the ceremony, beamed with pride as they hugged him on his way to receive the honour. Joseph’s achievement was no small feat; he had worked tirelessly throughout his six years in medical school, toiled with colleagues in groups and in person, consistently earning top grades and impressing his professors with his dedication and passion for medicine.

But what made Dr. Joseph’s achievement even more remarkable was the fact that he had carted away an impressive ten distinctions out of eleven courses. This meant that he had scored the highest grade possible in almost every subject he had taken, a testament to his exceptional academic abilities. As he accepted his award, Joseph was visibly overwhelmed with emotion, his eyes shining with tears of joy and face wet with sweat which he frequently wiped white hanky with the smile of a conqueror.

Joseph’s journey to becoming the best graduating medical student was not an easy one. He had faced numerous challenges along the way, from financial struggles to personal losses. However, he had persevered, relying on his faith and the support of his friends and loved ones to push him through the tough times. As he looked out at the crowd, Joseph knew that all his hard work had paid off, and that he was ready to take on the next chapter of his life.

Joseph’s achievement was not just a personal victory; it was also a testament to the high standards of academic excellence at the University of Uyo. The institution has a long history of producing top-notch graduates who go on to make a positive impact in their chosen fields. As Emmanuel prepared to embark on his medical career, he knew that he was part of a proud tradition of excellence and that he had a responsibility to make a difference in the lives of his patients.

Event held on Tuesday at 1000 seater auditorium on the main campus of the University, described as unique by many observers, was the first time in a long while in the institution such number of distinctions was harvested by a singular student at a time.

According to inside sources, the best-graduating student also broke records by garnering distinctions from courses that such feats were hitherto quite uncommon, and aside from that, he has demystified the myth by being the first Akwa Ibomite to emerge overall best-graduating student after a very long while, “as investigation reveals it has always been a feat recorded by students from other states.”

The event which witnessed a surging crowd that overflowed the one thousand capacity of the auditorium had in attendance elders in the noble profession of medicine, parents, relatives, friends and admirers of the SIXTY FOUR young doctors who swore to the physicians’ Oath as administered by the Registrar of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Dr. Fatima Kyari represented.

Presenting a brief remark on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nyaudoh U. Ndaeyo urged young doctors to avail themselves opportunity to learn more as medicine has evolved beyond what we used to know and saluted the parents and guardians for their resilience and sacrifice which saw the graduands through.

He joined others to congratulate especially Joseph on his exceptional brilliance and commitment to excellence while urging those who distinguished themselves to see themselves as first among equals and by no means better than others, he advised others to know that every one of them is also distinguished.

Akwa Ibom State commissioner for education, Dr. Ubong Umoh who appreciated parents of the graduands with cash donations for their tenacity, advised the young doctors not to have any reason to look down on their parents but bear in mind that every offspring is an “improved variety of his parents.”

At the end, the young doctors painted Uyo red by turning most of the hospitality outfits into a junket for guests, especially those with mobility who hopped from one location to another to have their fill washed down with drinks. Close to Godswill Akpabio International Stadium was where Dr. Joseph hosted his guests, asked how he felt dusting ten distinctions out of eleven courses, his response was both “I am both happy and surprised.”

“I’m surprised because when I registered for medicine somewhere along the line, I had a cause to call my mother and told her I’m withdrawing. She threatened to disown me if I should do such a thing. But today I am happy because the result has come out this way.”

However, he admitted that he learned much from his study group, adding that out of the seven students that made distinctions three came from his study group.

