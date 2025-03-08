Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun mourn,as Dr Doyin Okupe dies at 72

.Okupe, active figure in nation’s political space – Peter Obi

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Doyin Okupe.

Okupe was also former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign for the 2023 election.

Born on March 22, 1952, in Iperu Kingdom, Ogun State, Dr. Okupe had an illustrious academic and professional career.

He attended St. Jude’s School, Ebute Metta, Lagos, Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, and the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, where he trained as a medical doctor.

He worked in both public and private hospitals, including St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, before founding Royal Cross Medical Centre (also known as Royal Cross Hospital) in Obalende, Lagos, where he served as Managing Director (MD).

In the statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, he noted, “President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Prince Doyin Okupe, a medical doctor, politician, communicator and strategist who played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“A prominent son of Iperu-Remo in Ogun State, Prince Okupe served as President Goodluck Jonathan’s senior Special Assistant on public affairs and President Olusegun Obasanjo’s special assistant on media.

“During his political career of over three decades, Okupe served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He was prominent in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Accord Party, of which he was the national leader.

“Prince Okupe made notable contributions to the medical field as the co-founder of the Royal Cross Medical Centre, Lagos, and the publisher of Life Mirror, a health-focused newspaper.”

Tinubu described Okupe as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, expressing deep sorrow over his passing at a time when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation.

It added, “The President also commiserates with the government and people of Ogun State, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, who have lost an esteemed son and leader.

“He recognises Prince Okupe’s enduring impact on his home state and the deep void his passing leaves in the hearts of those who came in direct contact with him.”

Similarly, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of Dr. Doyin Okupe, describing his demise as a great loss to Nigeria, especially the people of Ogun State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Okupe, the Director-General of Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential Campaign and former National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC), was an accomplished politician and strategist known for his bold positions and unfiltered opinions on political and national issues.

Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, also commiserated with his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, over the passing of one of the political icons in the State.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the people, and the government of Lagos, I mourn the passage of a renowned political and media strategist and former presidential aide, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

“Dr. Okupe was an accomplished politician and strategist who had been involved and played an active role in Nigeria’s politics for over three decades. He was actively involved during the Third Republic as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He also served passionately as Special Assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo; Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, and Publicist for Senator Bukola Saraki and Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“As a medical doctor, Okupe also impacted many lives positively in his chosen profession. He worked in both public and private hospitals in different parts of Nigeria before co-founding Royal Cross Medical Centre in the Obalende area of Lagos State.

“Dr. Doyin Okupe’s departure is a great loss to Nigeria, particularly the political class. I pray that Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

On his part, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the passing of Okupe at the age of 72 as a profound personal loss.

Okupe’s passing came shortly after the demise of another revered figure, the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo.

Governor Abiodun paid tribute to Dr. Okupe’s lifelong service to Nigeria, noting that he remained a patriotic statesman and a committed member of the progressive political family until his final moments.

Reflecting on Dr. Okupe’s passing, Governor Abiodun expressed his deep sorrow.

He said: “Receiving the news of the passing of my elder brother, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has left me with a profound sense of personal loss, especially coming so soon after the transition of the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo. Without a doubt, Dr. Okupe’s departure leaves a void that will not be easily filled.

“Beyond his political and professional engagements, Dr. Okupe was an affable, easy-going, and principled individual who, despite never flaunting his credentials, played a significant role in Nigeria’s resistance to military rule. Like many other democracy advocates, he endured detention and persecution under military regimes, standing firm in his convictions.”

Governor Abiodun acknowledged Dr. Okupe’s fluid political journey, emphasizing that while his affiliations changed over time, his relationships with family, friends, and associates remained intact.

He said: “Although he shifted political alliances as situations evolved, aligning with the National Republican Convention (NRC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Accord Party, and the Labour Party, he never severed ties with his friends across political platforms. Even after the 2023 general election, he openly admired and aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s progressive vision.”

An accomplished politician and strategist, Dr. Okupe co-founded the Royal Cross Medical Centre and held key political positions, including National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC), Special Assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, and Publicist for Senator Bukola Saraki and Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Governor Abiodun noted that Dr. Okupe’s service in these diverse roles reflected his deep love for Nigeria and its people.

“Okupe was one of those rare politicians who could disagree without being disagreeable. He never used foul language, always remained respectful in discourse, and was quick to acknowledge his mistakes while bowing to superior arguments. Humility was his defining trait.

“Although he trained as a medical doctor, Dr. Okupe excelled in media and political communications, serving as a spokesperson for various administrations. His writing and public speaking skills were exceptional, making him an influential voice in national discourse. His passion for journalism even led him to establish his own media outfit, further cementing his role as a thought leader in political communication,” he added.

.Okupe, active figure in nation’s political space – Peter Ob

Also, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, has described the late former Presidential spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe, as an active figure in Nigeria’s political space.

Obi, in a condolence message posted on his X handle on Friday, said the late Chieftain of Labour Party (LP), was a man who desired a better Nigeria.

The former governor of Anambra State expressed sadness over the death of the politician, who died at the age of 72.

He described his death as a profound loss, not only to his family and loved ones, but to all Labour party and Obidients.

Okupe was Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to his successor, Goodluck Jonathan.

Okupe died in the early hours of Friday.

He was also the former Director-General of Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential Campaign.

“Okupe was an active figure in the nation’s political space and a man who desired a better Nigeria.

“His death is a profound loss, not only to his family and loved ones but to all of us.

“I will therefore like to urge members of the Obidient Movement and other groups to pray for the eternal repose of Dr Okupe’s soul and to remember his family during these trying times,” he said.

He prayed that the Almighty, who called Okupe home, would grant him eternal rest and grant his family, and all Nigerians, the fortitude to bear the sad and irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, chieftain of Labour Party (LP), Dr Ayo Olorunfemi has described death of Dr Okupe, as a rude shock.

Olorunfemi, LP Deputy National Chairman, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Okupe, also a medical practitioner ,died on Friday in Lagos ,aged 72.

Olorunfemi described the news of Okupe’s death as devastating ,saying the news came to him as a surprise.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2