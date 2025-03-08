Soludo frowns at Ochanja market project delay, gives contractor 2- week ultimatum

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, has given the construction firm handling Oduigbo Ochanja market project in Onitsha, two two-week ultimatum within which to complete the market project or forfeit the contract.

Reacting during the inspection of the ongoing construction of the market located in Onitsha South Local Government Area, the governor frowned at the delay of the construction and accused the contractor of not being hard working as the project is not being executed with the fastness expected having commenced last year.

His words, “We will give him another two weeks and will send somebody to come and check in the next two weeks, if not done, we will chase him out and bring another person that will do it fast.

“I want the names of those that would be here to be compiled peacefully because they are going to relocate soonest, I will add another one building to make it three because of the complaints that two are not enough, so that those outside will be accommodated.

“Modern toilets, boreholes are here, Street lights would be mounted for traders to do their businesses up to 7 to 8 pm and this space here is for car park for customers to see where to park their vehicles when they come shopping.

“I am here to inspect all the constructed sites to ensure there will be no flood disaster in this coming rainy season.

“Anambra must be clean, we don’t want fake Ezenwanyi, fake dibias, they are all on the run, fake prophets are no longer wanted in the state because here is Anambra State where people are known for hard work , all these people that are teaching our people how to get rich quick would be stopped before it turns to culture.

“They should teach people that hard work pays or indulge them in skills which is what we are doing in the state, we have taught 5,000 youths on skills and given them grants and this year another 8,300 are being taught and will be given grants after that,” he further disclosed

