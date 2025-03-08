SEDC: Focus on One Big Objective, Governor Soludo Advised

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has stressed the need for the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to priortise one key objective from its agenda for successful execution.

Soludo made this assertion when the pioneer Managing Director of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Mr. Mark Okoye, and the Chairman, Chief Emeka Wogu, led a delegation of the Commission to his office in Awka, Anambra State.

In a report by Mazi Ejimofor Opara, SA to the Governor on new media, Governor Soludo advised the SEDC team to focus on achieving tangible results with commitment development goals, avoiding bureaucratic and politicised approaches which can hinder efficiency and development.

This according to the report, is intended at driving growth in the Southeast region, as focus on a key objective will enable the Commission channel its resources and energy towards achieving the desired results, rather than spreading itself too thin across multiple objectives.

In their remark, Chief Wogu and Mr. Okoye commended Governor Soludo’s outstanding achievements in his infrastructural and economic transformation of Anambra State, and also in improving security through the state’s security system “Agunechemba’ and Operation Udo Ga-Achi, which has attained successes since inception.

The collaborative efforts between the Anambra State government and the SEDC demonstrate their shared commitment to driving development in the Southeast region and priortising a project to improve the lives of the people.