Ramadan: Ikuforiji hosts iftar as cleric tasks Muslims on righteousness

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Adeyemi Ikuforiji has expressed delight over the herald of this year Ramadan (1446), saying it provides ample opportunity to give thankfulness to God.

Ikuforiji made the remark on Friday 7, March during his opening address at his residence, Ikeja GRA where he played host to Muslim faithful for iftar (breaking of fast).

According to him, it is an immense pleasure to have the grace of witnessing another fast.

While thanking the attendees for honouring the invitation for the iftar, the former Speaker said, “We should be thankful to Allah for giving us good health to fast in Ramadan.”

In his lecture, Ustaz AbdulHakeem Olapade explained that Allah incorporates some tenets in the month of Ramadan that calls for reflection.

According to the cleric, revelation of the Holy Qur’an in Ramadan elevates the status of the month, noting that revealing furqan (criterion) in the Qur’an also encompasses the blessings of Ramadan.

He therefore enjoined Muslims to adhere to the doctrine as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to take advantage of the benefits of the month.

He charged Muslims to desist from Sanatic influences so as to elevate their faithfulness in righteous deeds.

