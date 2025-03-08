NITDA, NUC strengthen partnership to implement digital literacy, skills curriculum

DG NITDA Kashifu Inuwa CCIE and Executive Secretary National Universities Commission, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, during the visit at the NUC Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the National Universities Commission (NUC) have renewed their commitment to implementing the Digital Literacy and Skills Curriculum across all Nigerian universities.

This was announced during the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa and his management team visit to the National Universities Commission (NUC), where they engaged with the newly appointed Executive Secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu.

The visit provided an opportunity to reignite the implementation of this ambitious initiative, which was agreed upon during the initial visit in December 2024, and to reinforce the commitment of both organisations toward integrating digital literacy into Nigeria’s higher learning institutions.

During the meeting, Inuwa emphasised that human capital development is at the heart of national progress, and that there is need to reform Nigeria’s education system by reviewing university curricula to incorporate digital skills and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Internet of Things ((IoT) Cloud computing, and Cybersecurity.

He said, “With the rapid advancement of technology, digital skills have become a necessity for success in today’s workforce. This collaboration is a strategic move to equip Nigerian students with the competencies needed to thrive in a technology-driven world, enhancing job creation, entrepreneurship, and overall economic resilience.

“We must review the school curriculum to embed digital literacy and skills, ensuring that our graduates are not just degree holders but are equipped with the necessary competencies to thrive in a technology-driven world. Education reform is critical, and implementing this curriculum across all universities will be a game-changer in our nation’s development,” Inuwa stated.

This partnership aligns and NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0), underscoring the critical role of digital literacy in preparing the nation’s youth for the future.

He further stressed the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration priorities of reforming the economy to deliver sustained inclusive growth, and accelerating diversification through industrialization, digitization, creative arts, manufacturing and innovation.

Inuwa added that empowering young Nigerians with digital knowledge would drive economic transformation by creating a workforce that is innovative, entrepreneurial, and ready to meet the challenges of the modern economy.

Professor Ribadu, in his response, reaffirmed NUC’s unwavering commitment to the full implementation of the Digital Literacy and Skills Curriculum, emphasisng the Commission’s dedication to fostering innovation and digital transformation within the higher education sector.

He commended NITDA for its leadership in driving Nigeria’s digital agenda and assured that NUC would work closely with the agency to ensure seamless integration of the initiative into university curricula nationwide.

He acknowledged that digital education is central to Nigeria’s vision of becoming a leading knowledge-based economy and pledged to facilitate necessary policy adjustments to support this goal.

The collaboration between NITDA and NUC will involve a structured implementation plan, capacity-building programmes for educators, and the deployment of digital infrastructure to facilitate seamless adoption. Universities will also be encouraged to incorporate emerging technologies into their curricula, ensuring students are equipped with skills that align with global industry standards.

The initiative is also expected to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that students from all backgrounds, including those in rural and underserved areas, have access to quality digital education. As technology continues to reshape industries and societies worldwide, Nigeria’s investment in digital literacy will serve as a catalyst for long-term socio-economic transformation.

With strong commitment from both NITDA and NUC, the implementation of the Digital Literacy and Skills Curriculum will mark a new era in Nigeria’s education sector, fostering a generation of tech-savvy graduates who are well-prepared to drive the nation’s digital economy forward.

