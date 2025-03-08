Lawyers lashes Police on statement over ex CGI death, demands apology for family 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A group known as Plateau Lawyers Bar Forum (PLBF), has tasked the Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Command to issue a formal apology letter to the family of former Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), late David Shikfu Paradang, over what they described as insensitivity by the police press release.

This is in reaction to a press release emanated by the Nigeria Police Force, FCT Command dated 4th March, 2025 concerning Paradang’s death, in which the forum said such a press statement is inappropriate.

The demise of ex Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Boss, Paradang, which occurred recently in Abuja continue to generate reactions across the country, especially to what has been the major cause of his death.

Speaking to newsmen Saturday at NUJ Secretariat in Jos, chairman and secretary of the Plateau Lawyers Bar Forum, Ledak Daguk Dafer Esq and Niri Isaac Darong Esq said Paradang deserved greater respect in death than what was afforded to him by the police press release.

“We also find the release of graphic images of the deceased to be highly inappropriate. Such actions by the police not only demonstrate insensitivity but also undermine the dignity of the deceased and infringe upon the family’s right to mourn privately.

“The NIS should take a cue from the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which treat the loss of their personnel—especially high-ranking officials, whether active or retired—with the seriousness it deserves. The current lack of response from the NIS reflects a concerning level of disregard. This observation is made without prejudice to the interagency collaboration between the NIS and the Nigeria Police Force, of which the public may not be fully aware.

“The decision to publicly share photographs of the deceased and detailed information about the incident is unprofessional and erodes public trust in law enforcement. Such actions do not align with the ethical standards expected of a respected institution like the Nigeria Police Force.

“The focus of the Release on the arrest of the female guest, without conclusive evidence, implies a presumption of guilt. This approach undermines the fundamental principle of “innocent until proven guilty” and has the potential to prejudice ongoing investigations.”

Expressing their heartfelt condolence to the deceased family, the forum acknowledged that Considering these concerns, “we urged the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force to promptly retract the graphic images of the deceased and cease any further dissemination of such materials, while also issuing a formal apology to Mr. Parradang’s family for the insensitivity demonstrated in the Press Release.

“Additionally, we call for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Parradang’s death, ensuring fair treatment for all parties involved in accordance with the law, and the establishment of stricter guidelines to prevent the release of sensitive information and images in future cases.”

