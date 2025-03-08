IWD: Lagos poised to address barriers hindering women’s potentials

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As Lagos State joined the rest of the world on Friday to celebrate the 2025 International Women’s Day, the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the occasion underscores the urgency of addressing persistent inequalities and barriers that hinder women from realizing their full potential.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke at the carnival ceremony organized by the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) with the theme, ‘Accelerate Action’ held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan area of Lagos, said the occasion remains a powerful reminder of the essential role women play in shaping societies and driving progress.

He said, ’’In Lagos State, we are not just echoing this theme; we are embodying it through deliberate policies and initiatives that empower women across all sectors. From expanding economic opportunities to ensuring access to quality healthcare and education, our administration remains steadfast in bridging the gender gap.

‘’Through programs like HE for SHE, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where women are not only seen but heard, not only included but empowered. We have made significant investments in initiatives designed to empower and uplift women, fostering self-sufficiency, leadership, and economic participation.’’

Governor Sanwo-Olu said through 19 skills acquisition centers and the women development centre, the state provides tuition-free training across various skill areas, equipping women with the tools they need to thrive independently.

He said,‘’ Our policies are dedicated to protecting women from gender-based violence while also creating opportunities for them to assume leadership roles in governance and decision-making. Additionally, we facilitate access to credit facilities and entrepreneurial support, enabling female entrepreneurs to grow and sustain their businesses.

‘’These efforts align with global priorities, recognizing women as powerful catalysts for economic growth, innovation, and societal transformation. True progress requires collective action, because gender equality is a societal imperative.

‘’In Lagos State, we actively encourage men to join the movement for gender equality, recognizing that sustainable change can only be achieved when men and women work together in harmony.’’

Earlier, the state’s commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) Hon. Bolaji Cecilia Dadasaid women are the backbone of families, communities, and economies.

Dada pointed out that women have continued to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and contribute immensely to national development across the world.

She lamented that, ’’Despite these achievements, we still face a persistent challenge, gender inequality, economic disparity, gender-based violence, and limited access to quality education, healthcare, and leadership opportunities.’’

To this end, the commissioner called on all stakeholders, government, civil society organizations, the private sector, and individuals to work collaboratively in accelerating the actions needed to close the gender gap.

‘’We must move beyond promises to practical solutions that will empower women and uplift the vulnerable. As a Ministry, we have been unwavering in our commitment to supporting women through empowerment programmes, training initiatives, and advocacy. We have created platforms that equip women with the skills and resources they need to be financially independent and self-sufficient.

‘’Our various skill acquisition programmes, and business development initiatives continue to transform the lives of countless women, ensuring that they are active participants in economic growth. An educated woman is an empowered woman. We will continue to advocate for increased investment in vocational training, ensuring that no woman is left behind due to socio-economic barriers.’’

