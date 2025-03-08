FG Vows to Address North-East Energy Challenges, Promotes Gas-Powered Economy

UGO AMADI

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling the energy challenges plaguing the North-East region, ensuring that clean energy becomes accessible and affordable for all.

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, made this pledge during the launch of the North-East Decade of Gas Clean Cooking (LPG) Grassroots Penetration Programme in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“The Decade of Gas Initiative is designed to transform Nigeria into a gas-powered economy, and this event demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring no region is left behind,” Ekpo said. “As we distribute these LPG cylinders today, I urge beneficiaries to seize this opportunity for a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.”

Ekpo acknowledged the significant energy challenges faced by the North-East and expressed determination to make clean energy accessible and affordable. “The government’s commitment to making LPG available and affordable for all Nigerians is unwavering,” he said. “Through collaborative efforts, we can achieve our vision of a gas-powered Nigeria.”

Ekpo lauded Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State for his unwavering support towards the initiative. He noted that the clean cooking initiative, conceived by President Bola Tinubu, aims to convert 250,000 homes per year to the use of LPG, also known as cooking gas. This follows the call to address maternal and youth deaths caused by inhaling carbon monoxide and other poisonous gases from traditional cooking fuels with heavier carbon chains.

The Gas Minister, who led the distribution of LPG cylinders to beneficiaries, noted that adopting LPG goes beyond convenience; it’s crucial for cleaner air, reduced deforestation, and mitigating health risks from traditional fuels like charcoal and firewood. He said the switch to LPG supports the national strategy for a sustainable energy mix and reduced carbon emissions.

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman, shed light on the daunting struggles women face when relying on firewood as a primary energy source in their homes. She emphasized the government’s commitment to transitioning one million households to clean cooking gas by 2030, tackling environmental pollution, creating job opportunities, and boosting socio-economic activities through collaborative efforts with various sectors.

Coordinating Director, Decade of Gas, Mr. Ed Ubong, reiterated the industry’s support for the Gas to Prosperity theme of the Federal Government. He thanked MEMAN, NNPCL, and all Decade of Gas sponsor groups for making the event a success.