Enugu Governor is pacesetter  in education -Dakuku Peterside

March 8, 2025
by Editor098

 

 

Turnaround expert and former member of the House of Representatives, Dr Dakuku Peterside says the Governor of Enugu, Dr Peter Mbah deserves being honoured for his commitment and contributions to education  sector development.

 

Peterside stated this against the backdrop of conferment of honorary doctorate degree (PhD-Honoris Causa) on the Enugu State  governor by Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science, and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

 

The former director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) stressed that the honorary doctorate degree is a testament to the remarkable contributions and achievements Governor Peter Mbah in the education sector.

 

He disclosed that the governor has invested heavily in about 260 smart schools, in addition to massive interventions in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), the transformation of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUST) and Institute of Management Technology (IMT), among others.

 

According to him, Governor Mbah’s dedication, leadership, and impact have inspired several individuals.

 

“Dr Peter Mbah’s commitment to excellence and tireless efforts have elevated Enugu State to the status of a model state. This honorary degree is a celebration of his legacy and a reflection of the profound respect and admiration he has earned from the academic community and beyond.

 

“He introduced a paradigm shift by emphasizing experiential learning and constructing 260 Smart Green Schools across the state. These schools integrate modern technology and provide a seamless transition from primary to secondary education, aiming to enhance vocational and tertiary education.

 

“Smart schools where  pupils and students are utilizing digital tools and resources, which enhances learning experiences and accommodates various learning styles.

 

“Additionally, Enugu allocates a significant portion of its budget to education, further solidifying its commitment to educational excellence.

 

“In a few short periods of less than two years, Governor Peter Mbah has effected a revolution in education, agriculture, road construction, local economy, and tourism in the state,” he stated.

 

 

