Adamawa/Taraba States Chapter of Akwa Esop Imaisong Ibibio seeks financial support from Gov. Eno for her education endowment fund

AKAISO EYO-AKAISO, Uyo

The newly inaugurated Adamawa and Taraba States Chapter of Akwa Esop Imaisong Ibibio says their joy will know no bounds if the amiable and education-friendly governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, PhD could acquiesce to their request for financial support to boost their education endowment fund for the training of Akwa Ibom children in the two Northern states.

Mkpisong Dr. Bassey Archibong who is the new chapter helmsman made the plea yesterday at Asan Ibibio, Uyo where their long-awaited inauguration took place. He said since the scheme was floated last year they have been grappling with dearth of funds to take care of the numerous Akwa Ibom children in diaspora in the two states who are in dire need of education in tandem with the “E” component of the “ARISE” agenda of His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno, PhD.

Flanked by two staunch members of the branch, Archibong who was in the best of mood having been conferred the revered Mkpisong title by the new “NTISONG iv, Pious James OkON”, listed achievements of the governor in the education sector in Akwa Ibom State to include payment of subvention to both primary and secondary school heads even before schools resume, increments of bursary from N10, 000 to N20, 000 to every Akwa Ibom student in all the tertiary institutions both within and without the state, to mention but just a few under two years.

He believed if the governor could do the above and even more to the school children in the state, he will have no hesitation to extend the same love to the Akwa Ibom children in diaspora by listening to the financial request by the chapter, as according to him, some of these children one day will have one reason or the other to return home and contribute their quota to the development of the state.

Another vehement reason Mkpisong Archibong is soliciting financial assistance from their home Governor is to enable the branch to develop a plot of land that the sitting governor of Adamawa state graciously donated to Akwa Esop Imaisong Ibibio, because of the good rapport between them and their host community. He believed that out of the three human necessities of housing, food and clothing, housing ranks topmost. “Having a roof over our heads is very important. If a man is well quartered that will provide him opportunity to sit down and plan well for food and clothing,” he added.

“If a governor we share no bond with could be that magnanimous to give us a land for free, I think our governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno noted for high compassion and patriotism for the vulnerable and less privileged, who has built compassionate homes for people across Nigeria can give us a place to call our own in another man’s land,” he said.

As a man with a rich background of the culture of gratitude, Dr. Archibong thanked the NTISONG iv for his last visit to them in the two states, saying that as the latest chapter of Akwa Esop Imaisong Ibibio in the country and overseas, we “look forward to NTISONG Imaisong Ibibio iv as a new born baby looks up to its parents for sustainance.”

Also speaking separately, Obong Sunday OkON aka Obong Ndito Akwa Ibom 11 and Akparawa Aniekan Akpan, president of Akwa Ibom Cultural Association complained bitterly that since former Gov Victor Attah visited them when he was in power no sitting State chief executive has deemed it fit to come and see how they are fairing.

They therefore expressed hope that Governor Eno will break the jinx by honoring the invite that will be sent him during the ground breaking ceremony of the building of AKWA IBOM UNITY HALL on the land Adamawa governor had donated to them, and also assist them financially to award scholarship to brilliant but indigent children in diaspora there, to assess education as some of the parents of these children have lost their means of livelihood due to Boko Haram insurgency.

“Our request is that Pastor Umo Eno visit us Akwa Ibom people in Adamawa and Taraba States. Since former governor Victor Attah visited us, we have not enjoyed the presence of such august visitor again in our midst. Let Umo Eno come and do the needful.”

The event featured the installation of NTISONG iv, the send-off of NTISONG iii, Chief Engr Ekidem and the celebration of the 44th anniversary of the social cultural association.

