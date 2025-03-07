YP4T Empowers Young Nigerians with Civic Participation Workshop and Announces Educational Grant Program

In a continued effort to empower young Nigerians as active participants in the nation’s development, Young Professionals for Tinubu (YP4T) brought together 1,200 young Nigerians for a Civic Participation Workshop, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to take on active roles in shaping Nigeria’s future. Founded in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for economic transformation, YP4T continues to establish itself as a mobilizing force for young professionals committed to driving national progress.

The workshop featured dynamic and interactive sessions on policy making and advocacy, digital citizenship and social media activism, leadership and public speaking, and understanding government and the constitution. Participants had the opportunity to engage with experienced facilitators, ask critical questions about how to better integrate into political and civic spaces at both local and national levels, and receive practical guidance on how to make meaningful contributions to Nigeria’s development.

A resounding theme that emerged throughout the event was the growing number of young Nigerians approaching voting age, with speakers and facilitators emphasizing the urgent need for them to ensure they are registered to vote. The discussions reinforced the principle that active civic engagement begins with exercising the fundamental right to vote, ensuring that young voices are represented in shaping the country’s future.

The workshop concluded with a compelling panel discussion led by YP4T Regional Director, Mr. Alex Oware, who engaged Mr. Wale Fadare, Personal Assistant to the President on General Duties, in a conversation about what true nation-building requires from young Nigerians. Speaking on the importance of participation, Mr. Fadare stressed:

“True transformation is a collective effort. Young Nigerians have the energy and vision to drive change, and it is vital that we all work together to build a stronger, more resilient nation. A crucial part of this is making sure that more young people take their civic responsibilities seriously, from understanding governance to ensuring they are registered to vote.”

The event marks a significant moment for YP4T, which recently surpassed 3,000 registered young professionals dedicated to supporting and advancing the policies of President Tinubu. This growing community reflects a shared commitment to ensuring young people are not just beneficiaries of development, but key architects of Nigeria’s progress.

Further reinforcing this commitment, YP4T announced an upcoming Educational Grant Program that will support 100 final-year secondary school students across Nigeria with funds for their final certificate examinations. This initiative seeks to remove financial barriers for promising students, ensuring they have the opportunity to complete their education and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s growth.

Speaking on the significance of the program, Alex Oware, Regional Director for YP4T, stated:

“Education is the foundation upon which strong nations are built. By supporting 100 young Nigerians in their final year of secondary school, we are not only investing in their future but in the future of the country itself. This grant represents an opportunity for these students to complete a critical stage of their education, equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s progress. We believe that empowering young minds today will yield leaders who drive innovation, governance, and prosperity tomorrow.”

By fostering leadership, civic responsibility, and policy engagement, YP4T is strengthening the economic, technological, and entrepreneurial landscape of Nigeria. This workshop and the forthcoming grant program reaffirm the organization’s mission: to empower young professionals not just to envision change, but to actively shape it.