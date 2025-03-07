26.6 C
Two construction workers die as three-storey building collapses in Lagos

Ibrahim Quadri

 

At least two construction workers have been confirmed dead and over six others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Odoriwu, Lekki axis of Lagos State.

The deceased and injured construction workers were said to be working on the building to complete their task for the day when the structure under construction caved in on them.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the number of causalities recorded under the rubbles of the ill-fated building in the state.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that the tragedy occurred around 14:25 on Wednesday, which was why the agency activated the State’s emergency response plans and response team from Lekki and Cappa bases.

The LASEMA boss, who stressed that the immediate cause of the incident is yet-to-be ascertained, disclosed that search and rescue operations have been intensified to prevent death toll from increasing.

