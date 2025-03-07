Ramadan: Jamara Home announces special offers on home appliances

BLESSING TAIWO

Jamara Home, a hub for electronics and home appliances in Nigeria, is celebrating the Ramadan season with special offers designed to enhance the home experience.

Whether shopping online or visiting one of its many showrooms, customers can take advantage of exclusive Ramadan deals on high-quality products.

As part of its commitment to providing value and convenience, Jamara Home offers unbeatable prices on a wide range of appliances and electronics from globally trusted brands, ensuring comfort and efficiency for households. Customers can explore these offers online at Jamara Home Ramadan Deals.

The Managing Director, Rabi Jammal, reaffirmed Jamara Home’s dedication to delivering top-tier products and exceptional shopping experiences.

“This season is a time for reflection, togetherness, and comfort. At Jamara Home, we aim to support our customers by making it easier to upgrade their homes with premium products at great prices,” he said.

Jamara Home offers a vast selection of products from multiple renowned brands, including Aeon, along with locally assembled products to ensure quality and affordability.

With a growing presence across the country, Jamara Home continues to expand its chain of showrooms and service centers, solidifying its reputation as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing consumer goods retailers.

During this Ramadan, Jamara Home is introducing exciting promotions, including a quiz trivia game on its social media pages. Customers can participate by following and engaging with Instagram or Facebook, where they can answer questions and win exclusive discount codes.

For convenient shopping, visit Jamara Home Online, or to experience products firsthand and get expert guidance, find the nearest showroom at Jamara Home Showrooms.