NUPRC remains committed to building a resilient, competitive, investment-driven energy sector

As Nigeria continues its transformative journey in the oil and gas sector, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has remained committed to building a resilient, competitive, and investment-driven upstream sector, with the ultimate goal of ensuring a prosperous future for the nation’s energy industry. UGO AMADI reports

Great thanks to the Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Engr Gbenga Komolafe, the man who is tirelessly working to ensure a paradigm shift to position Nigeria as a leader in energy security and economic growth.

With his eyes on the ball on revamping the nation’s energy landscape, analyst has described his recent award as CEO of the Year by the ThisDay/Arise Group as a worthy award to an energy man , who has shown much dedication and commitment to driving progress in the sector.

According to Thisday , the award was in recognition of Komolafe’s outstanding leadership and significant contributions to Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector. Under his dynamic stewardship, the NUPRC has implemented key reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency, boosting investment, and strengthening regulatory oversight in the industry.

Also, during his tenure, the commission successfully developed and rolled out several regulations that have fostered growth, improved productivity, and increased government revenue from the oil and gas sector. These strategic interventions have restored investor confidence and positioned Nigeria’s petroleum industry for sustained growth.

Energy pundits has invariably noted that the commission’s continuous efforts to maintain global best practices and enhance energy security for Nigeria is one to be emulated by other chief executives in the country

However, speaking on Nigeria’s oil and gas potential and global positioning, Komolafe noted that Africa accounts for five of the world’s top oil-producing countries, and Nigeria stands as the continent’s second-largest oil reserve holder and the largest gas reserve holder, with oil reserves estimated at 37.5 billion barrels, while gas reserves stand at 209 trillion cubic feet (TCF).

He added that oil production in Nigeria currently averages 1.75 million barrels per day (BOPD), with a gas production rate of 7 billion standard cubic feet per day (SCFD).

On regulatory reforms and achievements, the NUPRC boss stated that since the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021, the NUPRC has driven several initiatives to enhance regulatory effectiveness and attract investments. The Commission unveiled its 10-year Regulatory and Corporate Strategic Plan (2023–2033) in May 2023, followed by a Regulatory Action Plan for 2024, detailing key industry reforms.

These reforms, according to him, focus on increasing oil and gas reserves and production, enhancing hydrocarbon accounting transparency, achieving cost efficiency and decarbonization in upstream operations, ensuring stability in host communities, and reducing the carbon footprint of oil and gas activities.

On the 2024 Licensing Round and Investment Drive, Engr. Komolafe highlighted that NUPRC launched its 2024 Licensing Round, offering 24 oil and gas assets to investors. To attract global participation, the commission held roadshows in Houston, Miami, London, and Paris, showcasing Nigeria’s energy potential.

Recently, while presenting a paper titled “Imperative of Regulatory Efficacy in Optimisation of Upstream Activities and Transformative Deals and Nigeria’s Upstream Future” at the just concluded Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), CCE said Nigeria’s Oil Reserve hits 37.5 billion barrels and growth in gas reserves reached 209.26 trillion cubic feet in two Year .

While commending the organizers of NIES for sustaining the summit’s vital role in shaping the future of Nigeria’s energy sector, emphasized the critical role NUPRC plays in advancing the growth, sustainability, and global competitiveness of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. “The Nigerian oil and gas industry is the heartbeat of our economy,” he said. “It contributes 95% of foreign exchange earnings and 70% of government revenue, while unlocking employment opportunities and positioning Nigeria as a global leader in energy.”

He further noted that sustaining the momentum in Nigeria’s oil sector demands a regulator that is visionary, firm, transparent, and business-enabling. “At NUPRC, we are committed to being a 21st-century regulator, ensuring that our strategic interventions attract investment, drive production optimization, foster local content, and promote sustainability and innovation.”

Komolafe pointed out the Commission’s efforts to grow Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves while ensuring cleaner methods of production. He reported notable achievements, such as an increase in oil reserves by 1.43%, reaching 37.5 billion barrels, and a growth in gas reserves by 0.21%, reaching 209.26 trillion cubic feet between 2023 and 2024. Additionally, the rig count surged from 8 in 2021 to 40 in 2025, with expectations to reach 50 by year-end. The nation’s oil production also grew by 70%, rising from 1 million barrels per day (bopd) in 2021 to approximately 1.75 million bopd.

Komolafe emphasized that these numbers are not just statistics but indicators of the industry’s vitality, driven by effective regulatory policies. “These accomplishments show the effectiveness of our regulatory interventions and our commitment to securing a resilient and prosperous future for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector,” he said.

In pursuit of further growth, NUPRC has set ambitious goals. “We aim to reach 40 billion barrels of oil and 220 trillion cubic feet of gas in reserves,” Komolafe declared. To achieve this, the Commission has rolled out strategies to stimulate exploration activities and accelerate field development. A key initiative was the successful completion of the 2022/2024 bid licensing round, which saw the awarding of 27 Petroleum Prospecting Licenses (PPLs) across various terrains.

He noted that the Commission is also focused on acquiring high-quality geological and geophysical data through multi-client service arrangements. Komolafe explained, “Access to this data empowers informed decision-making and fuels strategic investments that will shape the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector for shared prosperity.”

A central challenge to achieving Nigeria’s full production potential is bridging the gap between actual and potential production. “While we currently produce about 1.75 million barrels per day, our technical potential stands at 2.24 million barrels per day,” Komolafe said. He emphasized that NUPRC is committed to unlocking every opportunity to increase production, including reactivating shut-in wells and leveraging low-hanging fruits in the sector.

In addressing the issue of crude theft, Komolafe pointed to NUPRC’s innovative regulatory approach, which includes an audit of upstream measurement equipment and facilities. “We are focused on using non-kinetic methods to combat crude theft, eliminate revenue leakage, and maximize value for the nation,” he explained.

Transparency is central to NUPRC’s regulatory framework. Komolafe revealed that the Commission has introduced 24 new regulations aimed at improving hydrocarbon measurement, combating crude oil theft, and ensuring better hydrocarbon accounting. These efforts culminated in the launch of the Regulatory Action Plan (RAP) 2024-2026, a blueprint to enhance operational efficiency, transparency, and global competitiveness in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

Sustainability, particularly in light of the global push towards a low-carbon future, is another area of focus for NUPRC. “We are embedding sustainability into upstream operations, mitigating environmental risks, and protecting host communities,” said Komolafe. NUPRC’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its effective implementation of the Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021. To date, 154 HCDTs have been registered, contributing over N78.8 billion and $122 million to the fund, with 198 ongoing projects in host communities.

Komolafe also highlighted the role of transformative deals in shaping Nigeria’s upstream future. “Our regulatory framework has enabled high-profile divestments, such as the transfer of assets by NAOC to Oando and Shell’s divestment to Renaissance,” he said. These deals, Komolafe noted, have allowed new players to bring fresh capital and expertise into the industry, while maintaining production stability.

On the gas front, Komolafe reaffirmed NUPRC’s commitment to enhancing domestic gas utilization and expanding infrastructure to meet Nigeria’s growing energy demands. “We will ensure that every Field Development Plan (FDP) includes a firm commitment to fulfilling gas delivery obligations, ensuring that Nigeria’s domestic market is well-supplied,” he added.

NUPRC is also promoting the creation of deepwater clusters to unlock Nigeria’s vast deepwater resources while reducing costs ,as he outlined the significant strides being made in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, particularly through the Project 1MBOPD Incremental Initiative.

Komolafe revealed that since the launch of the 1MBOPD Incremental Initiative in October 2024, Nigeria’s crude oil production has increased by 250,000 barrels per day, rising from 1.5 million barrels per day (MBPD) to 1.75 MBPD.

He outlined key strategies such as, re-entry of candidate wells to enhance production, attracting funding and investments to boost exploration and development and increase in rig counts, with 38 rigs currently in operation and a target of 50 by March 2025

With these initiatives in place, Komolafe affirmed that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is on the verge of a major transformation, built on efficiency, transparency, and collaboration.

On Host Community Engagement and Regulatory Transparency, the Commission has incorporated 137 Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) to foster local participation and stability in oil-producing regions. Furthermore, the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC) has been established to resolve conflicts efficiently, reducing disruptions to oil and gas operations.

In light of all these developments, Engr. Komolafe emphasized that Nigeria is more ready for business than ever, citing the government’s commitment to regulatory certainty, investment-friendly policies, and global competitiveness.

With a stable political environment, a growing gas economy, and a clear roadmap for energy transition, Nigeria positions itself as a prime destination for energy investments in Africa. He reaffirmed NUPRC’s commitment to collaborating with global investors, financiers, and energy stakeholders to unlock the nation’s full hydrocarbon potential while driving sustainable development.