Energy

NNPC Ltd to Supply 80mmscf/d Gas to Ssonic Petroleum Ltd for LNG Plant

by Editor094

The NNPC Gas Marketing Ltd (NGML), a subsidiary of the NNPC Ltd, and its Unincorporated Joint Venture partner, NIPCO Gas Ltd, have executed a Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with Ssonic Petroleum Ltd to supply natural gas to the company’s proposed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos State.
Under the terms of the agreement which was executed on Thursday, 6th March, 2025, the NGML-NIPCO UJV will supply 80million standard cubic feet (mmscf) per day of natural gas to the Ssonic Petroleum LNG plant for a period of 20 years.
The gas supply agreement is part of efforts by the NNPC Ltd to boost domestic gas utilisation for the nation’s industrial and economic growth and promote the use of gas as a cleaner, cheaper and more environmentally friendly fuel in keeping with the goal of reducing global warming

