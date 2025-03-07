NNPC, FIRST E&P Announce Major Hydrocarbon Discovery in Songhai Field

UGO AMADI

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) and FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (JV) have made a significant hydrocarbon discovery in the Songhai Field, located in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 85. This milestone is seen as a critical step in the JV’s ongoing efforts to boost oil production and sustainability over the next five years.

The well, which was spudded on November 18, 2024, has been drilled to a total depth of 8,883 feet in 30 meters of water. It encountered hydrocarbons across eight reservoirs, logging over 1,000 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sands, most of which exhibit excellent reservoir properties. Preliminary analysis indicates substantial oil and gas volumes, confirming the field’s significant commercial potential.

Segun Owolabi, General Manager of Exploration and Development at FIRST E&P, described the discovery as a major achievement for the JV. “This discovery marks a major milestone in our efforts to unlock the full potential of our assets,” Owolabi said. “The success at Songhai Field underscores the effectiveness of our exploration strategy and our commitment to delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders.”

NNPC Limited, as the majority partner in the JV, emphasized the strategic importance of the find, particularly in supporting Nigeria’s production growth and cost optimization targets. Engr. Seyi Omotowa, Chief Upstream Investment Officer at NNPC Limited, highlighted that the success aligns with the company’s broader upstream objectives. “This aligns with NNPC Limited’s mandate to drive production growth and cost optimization,” Omotowa said. “The success at Songhai Field reflects our commitment to strategic partnerships, advanced technology, and efficient operations to maximize Nigeria’s hydrocarbon potential sustainably.”

Mallam Mele Kyari, Group CEO of NNPC Limited, further stressed the significance of collaboration in expanding Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves. “This discovery reaffirms the potential of Nigeria’s offshore assets and the importance of collaboration in boosting reserves and production,” Kyari noted. “NNPC Limited remains committed to driving efficiency and long-term value creation for the nation.”

Currently, the JV maintains a steady daily production of approximately 57,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from its OML 83 and 85 assets. The new discovery in the Songhai Field is expected to further enhance production and contribute to Nigeria’s energy security.

The discovery also highlights the importance of operational excellence and safety. The JV has achieved over 9 million man-hours of Lost Time Injury (LTI)-free operations, setting a high standard for safe and responsible hydrocarbon development.

This achievement strengthens Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and underscores the JV’s role in supporting the Federal Government’s goal of increasing national hydrocarbon production and reserves while ensuring sustainable energy growth.